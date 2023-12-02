Great Santa Run returns to downtown Las Vegas — PHOTOS

About 8,000 were expected to attend the annual fundraiser to benefit Opportunity Village.

Mayor Carolyn Goodman arrives with some Chippendales at her side at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center during the Las Vegas Great Santa Run through Downtown on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

It's a little too early for some participants for pre-race activities at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center during the Las Vegas Great Santa Run through Downtown on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Gingerbread Man and other participants walk to the starting line during the Las Vegas Great Santa Run through downtown on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A grinch looks to the Blue Man Group at the starting line during the Las Vegas Great Santa Run through downtown on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A dog is dressed as a Christmas tree at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center during the Las Vegas Great Santa Run through downtown on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Participants take in pre-race activities at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center during the Las Vegas Great Santa Run through downtown on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Participants including a polar bear start the 5K run during the Las Vegas Great Santa Run through downtown on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Participants in the 1-mile jaunt move up Las Vegas Boulevard heading to the finish line during the Las Vegas Great Santa Run through downtown on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Participants gather with the Blue Man Group at the starting line during the Las Vegas Great Santa Run through Downtown on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Medals await the finishers at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center during the Las Vegas Great Santa Run through Downtown on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Great Santa Run returned to downtown Las Vegas on Saturday.

For the first time, the fundraiser for Opportunity Village was held at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center. Strip entertainers the Jabbawockeez led the 1-mile walk as grand marshals, while the Blue Man Group led the 5K. Jason Feinberg and Alyssa Deitsch from Fox 5 emceed the event.

Also participating in the 19th annual fun run were “Jersey Boys” cast member Travis Cloer; “Fantasy” at Luxor vocalist Lorena Peril; Fremont Street Experience headliner and lounge/showroom vet Chris Phillips of Zowie Bowie; the cast of “Spice Wannabe;” Miss Nevada Taylor Blatchford; Adam London of “Laughternoon” at The Orleans; Steph Payne of Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas and Bootlegger Bistro; and DJ Jesse Estrada.

