Great Santa Run returns to downtown Las Vegas — PHOTOS
About 8,000 were expected to attend the annual fundraiser to benefit Opportunity Village.
The Great Santa Run returned to downtown Las Vegas on Saturday.
For the first time, the fundraiser for Opportunity Village was held at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center. Strip entertainers the Jabbawockeez led the 1-mile walk as grand marshals, while the Blue Man Group led the 5K. Jason Feinberg and Alyssa Deitsch from Fox 5 emceed the event.
Also participating in the 19th annual fun run were “Jersey Boys” cast member Travis Cloer; “Fantasy” at Luxor vocalist Lorena Peril; Fremont Street Experience headliner and lounge/showroom vet Chris Phillips of Zowie Bowie; the cast of “Spice Wannabe;” Miss Nevada Taylor Blatchford; Adam London of “Laughternoon” at The Orleans; Steph Payne of Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas and Bootlegger Bistro; and DJ Jesse Estrada.
About 8,000 were expected to attend this year’s event.