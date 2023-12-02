61°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Downtown

Great Santa Run returns to downtown Las Vegas — PHOTOS

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 2, 2023 - 1:43 pm
 
Participants in the 5K run leave the starting line during the Las Vegas Great Santa Run through ...
Participants in the 5K run leave the starting line during the Las Vegas Great Santa Run through downtown on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Mayor Carolyn Goodman arrives with some Chippendales at her side at the Downtown Las Vegas Even ...
Mayor Carolyn Goodman arrives with some Chippendales at her side at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center during the Las Vegas Great Santa Run through Downtown on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
It's a little too early for some participants for pre-race activities at the Downtown Las Vegas ...
It's a little too early for some participants for pre-race activities at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center during the Las Vegas Great Santa Run through Downtown on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The Gingerbread Man and other participants walk to the starting line during the Las Vegas Great ...
The Gingerbread Man and other participants walk to the starting line during the Las Vegas Great Santa Run through downtown on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Participants in the 1-mile jaunt leave the starting line during the Las Vegas Great Santa Run t ...
Participants in the 1-mile jaunt leave the starting line during the Las Vegas Great Santa Run through downtown on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Participants walk to the starting line during the Las Vegas Great Santa Run through downtown on ...
Participants walk to the starting line during the Las Vegas Great Santa Run through downtown on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A grinch looks to the Blue Man Group at the starting line during the Las Vegas Great Santa Run ...
A grinch looks to the Blue Man Group at the starting line during the Las Vegas Great Santa Run through downtown on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Participants in the 5K run leave the starting line during the Las Vegas Great Santa Run through ...
Participants in the 5K run leave the starting line during the Las Vegas Great Santa Run through downtown on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A dog is dressed as a Christmas tree at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center during the Las Veg ...
A dog is dressed as a Christmas tree at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center during the Las Vegas Great Santa Run through downtown on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Participants take in pre-race activities at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center during the Las ...
Participants take in pre-race activities at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center during the Las Vegas Great Santa Run through downtown on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Participants in the 5K run leave the starting line during the Las Vegas Great Santa Run through ...
Participants in the 5K run leave the starting line during the Las Vegas Great Santa Run through downtown on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Participants including a polar bear start the 5K run during the Las Vegas Great Santa Run throu ...
Participants including a polar bear start the 5K run during the Las Vegas Great Santa Run through downtown on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Participants in the 5K run leave the starting line during the Las Vegas Great Santa Run through ...
Participants in the 5K run leave the starting line during the Las Vegas Great Santa Run through downtown on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Participants in the 5K run race to the finish line during the Las Vegas Great Santa Run through ...
Participants in the 5K run race to the finish line during the Las Vegas Great Santa Run through downtown on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Participants in the 1-mile jaunt move up Las Vegas Boulevard heading to the finish line during ...
Participants in the 1-mile jaunt move up Las Vegas Boulevard heading to the finish line during the Las Vegas Great Santa Run through downtown on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Participants in the 5K run head to the finish line during the Las Vegas Great Santa Run through ...
Participants in the 5K run head to the finish line during the Las Vegas Great Santa Run through downtown on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Participants gather with the Blue Man Group at the starting line during the Las Vegas Great San ...
Participants gather with the Blue Man Group at the starting line during the Las Vegas Great Santa Run through Downtown on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Participants in the 5K run leave the starting line during the Las Vegas Great Santa Run through ...
Participants in the 5K run leave the starting line during the Las Vegas Great Santa Run through Downtown on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Participants in the 5K run head to the finish line during the Las Vegas Great Santa Run through ...
Participants in the 5K run head to the finish line during the Las Vegas Great Santa Run through Downtown on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Medals await the finishers at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center during the Las Vegas Great S ...
Medals await the finishers at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center during the Las Vegas Great Santa Run through Downtown on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Great Santa Run returned to downtown Las Vegas on Saturday.

For the first time, the fundraiser for Opportunity Village was held at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center. Strip entertainers the Jabbawockeez led the 1-mile walk as grand marshals, while the Blue Man Group led the 5K. Jason Feinberg and Alyssa Deitsch from Fox 5 emceed the event.

Also participating in the 19th annual fun run were “Jersey Boys” cast member Travis Cloer; “Fantasy” at Luxor vocalist Lorena Peril; Fremont Street Experience headliner and lounge/showroom vet Chris Phillips of Zowie Bowie; the cast of “Spice Wannabe;” Miss Nevada Taylor Blatchford; Adam London of “Laughternoon” at The Orleans; Steph Payne of Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas and Bootlegger Bistro; and DJ Jesse Estrada.

About 8,000 were expected to attend this year’s event.

MOST READ
1
A hidden health risk for older people, especially during the holidays
A hidden health risk for older people, especially during the holidays
2
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting of homeless in east valley
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting of homeless in east valley
3
Raiders star Maxx Crosby reveals reason for hospitalization
Raiders star Maxx Crosby reveals reason for hospitalization
4
Circa faces class-action lawsuit over loyalty program
Circa faces class-action lawsuit over loyalty program
5
What to expect when Durango opens Tuesday
What to expect when Durango opens Tuesday
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
8,000 Santas expected for downtown Las Vegas event
8,000 Santas expected for downtown Las Vegas event
Shaq wants Vegas NBA expansion ‘with LeBron, or without LeBron’
Shaq wants Vegas NBA expansion ‘with LeBron, or without LeBron’
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
Viva Las Vegas! F1’s Verstappen, Perez bring Elvis flair to Grand Prix
Viva Las Vegas! F1’s Verstappen, Perez bring Elvis flair to Grand Prix
‘I send you peace and love’: Ringo Starr ready for Vegas return
‘I send you peace and love’: Ringo Starr ready for Vegas return
John Legend, Tiësto join F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix party
John Legend, Tiësto join F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix party