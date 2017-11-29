Gunfire in downtown Las Vegas shuts part of Fremont Street

Las Vegas police are investigating after a shot was fired on Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas.

About 3 a.m. Wednesday police and security guards had blocked off a portion of Fremont Street in front of the Four Queens Casino.

Joel Deagan was playing the drums nearby when he heard a single gunshot.

“It was loud,” he said, “loud enough that everyone took notice.”

Deagan said people fled into the Four Queens and the surrounding casinos after the shot rang out.

“I stopped playing and looked over and people were running, so I ducked behind this pillar,” he said, motioning toward one of the support columns for the Fremont Street Experience.

At the scene, several bags including a black plastic garbage bag and a red medical bag with its contents spilled across the ground sat, in the area blocked off by police.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the shootings.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

