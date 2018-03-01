Head to downtown Las Vegas for rugby, bottomless mimosas

Mimosa Cocktails. Thinkstock

United States' Maka Unufe (8) runs the ball to score a try against New Zealand during a USA Sevens rugby semifinal match at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 5, 2017. USA defeated New Zealand 19-15, giving the team a bronze medal win. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Chef Scott Commings

Freshly made Bloody Mary cocktails

Annual rugby tourney kicks off today

The USA Sevens International Rugby Tournament will kick off with the Parade of Nations on Thursday evening at the Fremont Street Experience. More than 200 athletes representing 16 countries will participate in the rally, which kicks off at 5 p.m. A free after-party will be held at the Golden Nugget’s Troy Liquor Bar.

’80s hitmaker 38 Special to perform

38 Special will play a free concert Saturday night on Fremont Street as part of NASCAR weekend. The show kicks off at 9 p.m. on the 3rd Street Stage, near the intersection of the D, Four Queens and Fremont casinos.

Author to sign copies of memoir

Author Claire Hoffman will read from and sign her memoir “Greetings from Utopia Park” from 7-8 p.m. Tuesday at The Writer’s Block, 1020 Fremont St.

The book explores the author’s childhood in Maharishi’s national headquarters for Heaven on Earth in Iowa, her adolescent retreat into delinquency and drugs and her eventual break from the movement.

Culinary Road Trip destination: Boston

Tickets are on sale now for Scott Commings’ next Culinary Road Trip dinner at the Downtown Grand.

In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, it will be Boston-themed, and will include lobster rolls, fried clams, corned beef, Guinness meat pies with potatoes, Boston cream pie and cider donuts, with five optional cocktails. Tickets are $45 with one drink or $10 more for unlimited booze, and available though downtowngrand.com.

The event is March 14, but we’re telling you about it early because these events can sell out.

Rooftop restaurant makes menu additions

Downtown Container Park’s Terrace Kitchen and Bar has added bottomless mimosas, bloody Marys, bellinis and house wine to its Saturday and Sunday brunch menu. Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Guests who order a brunch entrée at the rooftop restaurant can now add the unlimited libations for an extra $16. The team has also updated the regular menu, adding a wide variety of sandwiches, salads and snacks.

Contact Al Mancini at amancini@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlManciniVegas on Twitter.