Helldorado Days Parade celebrates Las Vegas heritage — PHOTOS

Mayor Carolyn Goodman and husband Oscar greet Miss Rodeo Nevada 2024 Annemarie Vogedes during the Helldorado Parade moving up 4th Street on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Mayor Carolyn Goodman and husband Oscar greet the crowd during the Helldorado Parade moving up 4th Street on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A Zelzah Shriner is directed to his staging area by a Metro officer during the Helldorado Parade moving up 4th Street on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A dog is carried along as the Valley High School band plays during the Helldorado Parade moving up 4th Street on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Families watch the festivities along the route during the Helldorado Parade moving up 4th Street on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A glittery detail on a lowrider during the Helldorado Parade moving up 4th Street on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Marilyn Monroe and Elvis join Mayoral candidate/councilwoman Victoria Seaman and councilwoman Olivia Davis atop a fire engine as they move along the route during the Helldorado Parade moving up 4th Street on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Mayoral candidate/councilwoman Victoria Seaman with her dog Louie with councilwoman Olivia Davis ride atop a fire engine as they move along the route during the Helldorado Parade moving up 4th Street on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The Valley High School band members perform along the route during the Helldorado Parade moving up 4th Street on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A Zelzah Shriner clown entertains the families seated along the route during the Helldorado Parade moving up 4th Street on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Band members with the Robert O. Gibson Leadership Academy perform for the crowd along the route during the Helldorado Parade moving up 4th Street on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Members of the Sierra Vista High School Army JROTC Drill Team toss their rifles in the air as the move along the route during the Helldorado Parade moving up 4th Street on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The Vegas Golden Gals perform along the route during the Helldorado Parade moving up 4th Street on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Members of the Banda de Tlayacapan dance and entertain the crowd along the route during the Helldorado Parade moving up 4th Street on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Members of the Banda de Tlayacapan dance and entertain the crowd along the route during the Helldorado Parade moving up 4th Street on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Members of the Banda de Tlayacapan dance and entertain the crowd along the route during the Helldorado Parade moving up 4th Street on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Crowd members watch from a balcony above along the route during the Helldorado Parade moving up 4th Street on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A man in a mirrored suit waves to the the crowd along the route during the Helldorado Parade moving up 4th Street on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Members of Federacion Hidalguense de Nevada perform for the crowd along the route during the Helldorado Parade moving up 4th Street on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Members of the Escaramuza Charra of Nevada make their way on horseback along the route during the Helldorado Parade moving up 4th Street on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Cheerleads follow a Joven Progresa Foundation vehicle along the route during the Helldorado Parade moving up 4th Street on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Members of the Chaparral High School marching band perform along the route during the Helldorado Parade moving up 4th Street on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Stilt walkers wander along the route during the Helldorado Parade moving up 4th Street on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Members of the Escaramuza Charra of Nevada make their way on horseback along the route during the Helldorado Parade moving up 4th Street on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 11, 2024 - 3:02 pm
 

The annual Helldorado Days Parade was held in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday.

This year’s parade featured 107 entries, including horse groups, marching bands, car clubs, dance groups, Zelzah Shriner flivver cars, service organizations and more.

The Commission for the Las Vegas Centennial recently released the new documentary, “The Road to Helldorado Days.” The film is available for viewing online. Funded by a grant from the Commission, the new film by Heather Caputo Productions documents the history of Helldorado Days, from its beginnings as a tourist attraction in 1935 to fund a new Elks Lodge, until today.

See images of the parade taken by Las Vegas Review-Journal photographer L.E. Baskow in the photo gallery above.

