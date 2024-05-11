Helldorado Days Parade celebrates Las Vegas heritage — PHOTOS

Mayor Carolyn Goodman and husband Oscar greet Miss Rodeo Nevada 2024 Annemarie Vogedes during the Helldorado Parade moving up 4th Street on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Mayor Carolyn Goodman and husband Oscar greet the crowd during the Helldorado Parade moving up 4th Street on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A Zelzah Shriner is directed to his staging area by a Metro officer during the Helldorado Parade moving up 4th Street on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A dog is carried along as the Valley High School band plays during the Helldorado Parade moving up 4th Street on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Families watch the festivities along the route during the Helldorado Parade moving up 4th Street on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A glittery detail on a lowrider during the Helldorado Parade moving up 4th Street on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Marilyn Monroe and Elvis join Mayoral candidate/councilwoman Victoria Seaman and councilwoman Olivia Davis atop a fire engine as they move along the route during the Helldorado Parade moving up 4th Street on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Mayoral candidate/councilwoman Victoria Seaman with her dog Louie with councilwoman Olivia Davis ride atop a fire engine as they move along the route during the Helldorado Parade moving up 4th Street on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Valley High School band members perform along the route during the Helldorado Parade moving up 4th Street on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A Zelzah Shriner clown entertains the families seated along the route during the Helldorado Parade moving up 4th Street on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Band members with the Robert O. Gibson Leadership Academy perform for the crowd along the route during the Helldorado Parade moving up 4th Street on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Members of the Sierra Vista High School Army JROTC Drill Team toss their rifles in the air as the move along the route during the Helldorado Parade moving up 4th Street on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Vegas Golden Gals perform along the route during the Helldorado Parade moving up 4th Street on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Members of the Banda de Tlayacapan dance and entertain the crowd along the route during the Helldorado Parade moving up 4th Street on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Members of the Banda de Tlayacapan dance and entertain the crowd along the route during the Helldorado Parade moving up 4th Street on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Members of the Banda de Tlayacapan dance and entertain the crowd along the route during the Helldorado Parade moving up 4th Street on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Crowd members watch from a balcony above along the route during the Helldorado Parade moving up 4th Street on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A man in a mirrored suit waves to the the crowd along the route during the Helldorado Parade moving up 4th Street on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Members of Federacion Hidalguense de Nevada perform for the crowd along the route during the Helldorado Parade moving up 4th Street on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Members of the Escaramuza Charra of Nevada make their way on horseback along the route during the Helldorado Parade moving up 4th Street on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Cheerleads follow a Joven Progresa Foundation vehicle along the route during the Helldorado Parade moving up 4th Street on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Members of the Chaparral High School marching band perform along the route during the Helldorado Parade moving up 4th Street on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Stilt walkers wander along the route during the Helldorado Parade moving up 4th Street on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images