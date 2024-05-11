Helldorado Days Parade celebrates Las Vegas heritage — PHOTOS
The annual Helldorado Days Parade was held in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday.
This year’s parade featured 107 entries, including horse groups, marching bands, car clubs, dance groups, Zelzah Shriner flivver cars, service organizations and more.
The Commission for the Las Vegas Centennial recently released the new documentary, “The Road to Helldorado Days.” The film is available for viewing online. Funded by a grant from the Commission, the new film by Heather Caputo Productions documents the history of Helldorado Days, from its beginnings as a tourist attraction in 1935 to fund a new Elks Lodge, until today.
See images of the parade taken by Las Vegas Review-Journal photographer L.E. Baskow in the photo gallery above.