Helldorado parade celebrates Las Vegas’ Wild West heritage — PHOTOS

Las Vegas cousins, from left, Alexandra Hayes, 4, Sydney Hayes, 4, Luke Nelson, 15 months, and Grace Nelson, 2, watch the Helldorado Days parade in downtown Las Vegas Saturday, May 12, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Members of the Desert Pines High School Jaguar Marching Band perform in the Helldorado Days parade in downtown Las Vegas Saturday, May 12, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Members of the One October entry, made up of first responders and survivors of the Oct. 1 shooting on the Strip, acknowledge the crowd during the Helldorado Days parade in downtown Las Vegas Saturday, May 12, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman and Former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman in the Helldorado Days parade in downtown Las Vegas Saturday, May 12, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Las Vegas Fire Department Honor Guard march in the Helldorado Days parade in downtown Las Vegas Saturday, May 12, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Debbie Braatz-Wilby, who shares a birthday with Las Vegas, rides in the Helldorado Days parade in downtown Las Vegas Saturday, May 12, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

The Bonnie Springs Ranch entry in the Helldorado Days parade in downtown Las Vegas Saturday, May 12, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Members of the Mekel's Performing Arts Academy march in the Helldorado Days parade in downtown Las Vegas Saturday, May 12, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Members of the Atomic Rollergirls Las Vegas Roller Derby roll in the Helldorado Days parade in downtown Las Vegas Saturday, May 12, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Members of the Broadway Kids Academy Performance Company sing in the Helldorado Days parade in downtown Las Vegas Saturday, May 12, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Members of the Clark High School Charger Marching Band perform in the Helldorado Days parade in downtown Las Vegas Saturday, May 12, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Members of the Cimarron Memorial High School Air Force junior ROTC march in the Helldorado Days parade in downtown Las Vegas Saturday, May 12, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Ms. Nevada International Rosy Calvin, left, and Mrs. Nevada International Laurie Longin in the Helldorado Days parade in downtown Las Vegas Saturday, May 12, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Miss United States of America's Miss Las Vegas entry in the Helldorado Days parade in downtown Las Vegas Saturday, May 12, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Members of the Southern Nevada Living History Association march in the Helldorado Days parade in downtown Las Vegas Saturday, May 12, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Emiliano Martinez, 16, and fellow members of Danza Del Carrizo dance in the Helldorado Days parade in downtown Las Vegas Saturday, May 12, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

The annual Helldorado Days Parade strutted its way through downtown Las Vegas on Saturday in celebration of the city’s Wild West heritage.

This year, the annual parade also honored the victims, their families, first responders and survivors of the Oct. 1 shooting at the Route 91 Harvest festival on the Las Vegas Strip. Some survivors and first responders marched together in the parade, which is sponsored by The Commission for the Las Vegas Centennial.

The parade’s roughly 100 entries included horse clubs, motorcycle clubs, marching bands, dance groups and Las Vegas residents with a May 15 birthday, also the date of the city’s founding. They were invited to march together as part of the “5/15” club.