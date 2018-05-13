Helldorado parade celebrates Las Vegas’ Wild West heritage — PHOTOS

The annual Helldorado Days Parade strutted its way through downtown Las Vegas on Saturday in celebration of the city’s Wild West heritage.
This year, the annual parade also honored the victims, their families, first responders and survivors of the Oct. 1 shooting at the Route 91 Harvest festival on the Las Vegas Strip. Some survivors and first responders marched together in the parade, which is sponsored by The Commission for the Las Vegas Centennial.
The parade’s roughly 100 entries included horse clubs, motorcycle clubs, marching bands, dance groups and Las Vegas residents with a May 15 birthday, also the date of the city’s founding. They were invited to march together as part of the “5/15” club.