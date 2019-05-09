Helldorado Parade kicks off this weekend in downtown Las Vegas

The parade, which was created in 1934, is scheduled to begin 10 a.m. Saturday with more than 100 entries. Two days of rodeo events kick off Friday evening.

Las Vegas cousins, from left, Alexandra Hayes, 4, Sydney Hayes, 4, Luke Nelson, 15 months, and Grace Nelson, 2, watch the Helldorado Days parade in downtown Las Vegas Saturday, May 12, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

The 2019 Helldorado Parade, which dates back 85 years, will kick off Saturday morning in downtown Las Vegas, organizers say. Two days of rodeo events, meanwhile, begin Friday evening.

The parade is part of Las Vegas Days, formerly known as Helldorado Days, the annual cowboy-themed event with a nod to the Wild West. Las Vegas Days will offer free rodeo events at the Core Arena, 1 Main St., from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Sponsored by the Commission for the Las Vegas Centennial and the Plaza Hotel & Casino, the professionally sanctioned rodeo will feature bull riding, barrel racing, team roping, steer wrestling and other rodeo activities, according to organizers.

The free Helldorado Parade, which was created in 1934, is scheduled to start 10 a.m. Saturday, heading north on Fourth Street from Gass to Ogden avenues.

The annual parade, sponsored by the Commission for the Las Vegas Centennial, promises more than 100 entries, including 35 floats, 10 high school marching bands, car clubs, nonprofits and cowboys and cowgirls on horseback.

More details are available at www.plazahotelcasino.com/entertainment/core-arena.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.