Highlighting achievements, July 21, 2016 — PHOTOS

Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Jamye Sutherland, from Las Vegas, receives the Sailor of the Day award from Capt. Greg Huffman, USS John C. Stennis' (CVN 74) commanding officer, and Command Master Chief Trenton Schmidt. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class David Cox/Special to View

In April 2016, Henderson Mayor Andy Hafen was awarded a golden egg trophy for his efforts during the McDonald's Eggs for Education Scholarship Fundraising Event by local Owner/Operator Ron Smith. Special to View

Jessica Kim

Nervik Roy

Medical students honored: The Clark County Medical Society honored Jessica Kim from University of Nevada School of Medicine and Nervik Roy from Touro University Nevada College of Medicine with its 2016 Student Rising Star Award.

Veterans home staff awards: Three Nevada State Veterans Home staff members were honored June 8 for the Southern Nevada Endeavor Awards, presented by the Nevada Health Care Association’s Perry Foundation: Mary Lambert, rehab program manager for Extraordinary Therapist; Poppy Helgren, director of nursing for Outstanding Nurse Leader; and DiAnn Lawson, certified nursing assistant for Certified Nurse Assistant of the Year.

Honor rolls:

— Kaylee Burkhiser of Las Vegas made the spring 2016 dean’s list at Graceland University in Lamoni, Iowa.

— Stephanie Herman of Las Vegas made the spring 2016 president’s list at Graceland University in Lamoni, Iowa.

— Taylor Coss of Henderson made the spring 2016 dean’s honor roll at East Central University in Ada, Okla.

— Megan Faber of Las Vegas made the spring 2016 dean’s list at Belmont University in Nashville.

— Garrett Meyer of Henderson received a scholarship during the Scholarship and Awards Ceremony at Eastern New Mexico University.

— Brianna Dagdagan of Las Vegas made the spring 2016 dean’s list at Emerson College in Boston.

— Alexandra Arguello of Las Vegas and Glyne Pease of Henderson made the spring 2016 dean’s list at the University of Evansville in Indiana.

— Dominique Kopecky and Syrina Lopez, both of Las Vegas, made the spring 2016 president’s honor roll at Oklahoma City University.

— The following students made the spring 2016 dean’s honor roll at Oklahoma City University: Taylor Paulson and Kayla McKenna, both of Henderson; and Calogero Miceli and Harrison Langford, both of Las Vegas.

— Alexa Murrietta of North Las Vegas achieved the Ivy Ring at the annual Honors Convocation at Wittenberg University in Springfield, Ohio.

Graduations:

— On May 8, Kathryn Knutsen of Las Vegas graduated from Emerson College in Boston.

— Creighton University in Omaha, Neb., announced the following graduates: Hillary Corey, Conor Gaffney, Andrew Herman and Alexandre Fayad, all of Las Vegas; and Robert Hyer of Henderson.

— On May 14, Jacob M. Horst of Las Vegas graduated from Lebanon Valley College in Annville, Penn.

— On May 1, Natalia Curguz of Las Vegas graduated from Graceland University in Lamoni, Iowa.