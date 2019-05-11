Highlights from the 2019 Helldorado Parade

The 2019 Helldorado Parade, which dates back 85 years, took place on Saturday in downtown Las Vegas.

The 2019 Helldorado Parade, which dates back 85 years, took place on Saturday in downtown Las Vegas.

The parade is part of Las Vegas Days, formerly known as Helldorado Days, the annual cowboy-themed event with a nod to the Wild West. Las Vegas Days will offer free rodeo events at the Core Arena, 1 Main St., from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday.

The parade featured floats, high school marching bands, car clubs, riders on horseback, and more.