Homeless services info added to city of Las Vegas mobile app

The free city services app’s Community Services section will include information about the city’s Courtyard Homeless Resource Center, other local homeless service providers and meal times.

A homeless camp adjacent to an unfinished subdivision on East Lake Mead Boulevard at Dolly Lane between Lamb and Nellis boulevards Tuesday, April 3, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

The city of Las Vegas is launching a homeless services component on its GOVegas mobile application.

The city launched the pilot phase of the courtyard last year at Foremaster Lane and Las Vegas Boulevard, aimed at connecting local homeless people with a range of services — medical, housing, employment. City officials estimate construction on the $10 million permanent courtyard will begin early next year, and be completed by the end of 2019. The built-out courtyard will have features like a pet kennel, a kitchen and mailboxes.

The GOVegas app also allows people to check the status of service requests; connect with a City Council member; see how far away a Downtown Loop shuttle is from their stop; find downtown parking, bus stops and public art.

The GOVegas app is available for download through Apple’s App Store and for Android at Google Play.

