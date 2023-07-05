Hot dog! Man wins July Fourth contest at downtown bar — PHOTOS

Jordan Jackson won the third annual Fourth of July hot dog eating contest at The Silver Stamp in downtown Las Vegas.

Jordan Jackson, winner of the third annual Fourth of July hot dog eating contest at The Silver Stamp, dances with his new trophy on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Owner Andrew Smith, left, presents winner Jordan Jackson with his trophy for winning the third annual Fourth of July hot dog eating contest at The Silver Stamp on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Jordan Jackson, winner of the third annual Fourth of July hot dog eating contest at The Silver Stamp, pauses to digest after he broke the tie by chugging a 26-ounce beer on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Jordan Jackson, left, and Cameron White, who tied for first place in the third annual Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, chug a 26-ounce beer to win it all at The Silver Stamp on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Thomas Stout keeps his hot dogs in during the third annual Fourth of July hot dog eating contest at The Silver Stamp on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Cameron White cheers as he ties for first place after eating eight hot dogs in five minutes during the third annual Fourth of July hot dog eating contest at The Silver Stamp on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The aftermath of the third annual Fourth of July hot dog eating contest is left on tables at The Silver Stamp on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Fans watch as competitors down hot dogs during the third annual Fourth of July hot dog eating contest at The Silver Stamp on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Champion Jordan Jackson eats a hot dog doused in water during the third annual Fourth of July hot dog eating contest at The Silver Stamp on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Two-time champion Mark Hirst downs his first hot dog during the third annual Fourth of July hot dog eating contest at The Silver Stamp on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Competitors begin to feast during the third annual Fourth of July hot dog eating contest at The Silver Stamp on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Jordan Jackson, left, and Mark Hirst, two-time champion in previous contests, cheer during the third annual Fourth of July hot dog eating contest at The Silver Stamp on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Cameron White, left, Thomas Stout and Justin Ford compete during the third annual Fourth of July hot dog eating contest at The Silver Stamp on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Owner Rose Signor, right, prepares some of the 120 hot dogs for their third annual Fourth of July hot dog eating contest at The Silver Stamp on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Owner Andrew Smith, back left, prepares for the third annual Fourth of July hot dog eating contest at The Silver Stamp on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas had its own version of Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest Tuesday.

Jackson and Cameron White had tied for first place and then they chugged 26-ounce beers. Jackson was declared the winner. They each consumed eight hot dogs in five minutes.

About 120 hot dogs were prepared for the event. Two-time champion Mark Hirst also competed in the event.