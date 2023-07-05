Hot dog! Man wins July Fourth contest at downtown bar — PHOTOS
Jordan Jackson won the third annual Fourth of July hot dog eating contest at The Silver Stamp in downtown Las Vegas.
Las Vegas had its own version of Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest Tuesday.
Jackson and Cameron White had tied for first place and then they chugged 26-ounce beers. Jackson was declared the winner. They each consumed eight hot dogs in five minutes.
About 120 hot dogs were prepared for the event. Two-time champion Mark Hirst also competed in the event.