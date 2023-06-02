93°F
Downtown

How did First Friday Las Vegas, now 20, get its start?

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 2, 2023 - 2:11 pm
 
The streets in the Arts District are packed during First Friday's "Beat Street" event ...
The streets in the Arts District are packed during First Friday's "Beat Street" event on Friday, June 7, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
People explore the Arts Factory during First Friday in the Arts District of downtown Las Vegas ...
People explore the Arts Factory during First Friday in the Arts District of downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Izaac Zevalking, owner and artist at Recycled Propaganda, stands in front of a mural he painted ...
Izaac Zevalking, owner and artist at Recycled Propaganda, stands in front of a mural he painted in the Arts District in Las Vegas on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
First Friday Las Vegas, an all-encompassing celebration of art, music, family, food, culture an ...
First Friday Las Vegas, an all-encompassing celebration of art, music, family, food, culture and community, takes place on the first Friday of every month. (Elle Abbott)

After recently celebrating its 20th anniversary, First Friday Las Vegas is still going strong and plans to celebrate its next iteration on Friday.

The event, held on the first Friday of every month in the Arts District, showcases local artists, musicians and more.

But celebrating the event for what it is today means taking a look at where it started back in 2002.

The event was started on Colorado Street by a group of women who owned businesses downtown, according to First Friday Executive Director Corey Fagan.

Fagan described downtown as a ghost town at the time, so Cindy Funkhouser, the driving creative force behind the first few years of the event, and other women rallied to give locals a reason to come to the area.

The first event was a block wide. Only 14 people showed up.

But the event continued to grow, eventually drawing crowds of thousands, and by 2011, the event was run as an LLC. But a model driven by profits, rather than support of the artists, wasn’t sustainable, so the event officially became a nonprofit in 2015.

“The moment we turned into a nonprofit, it was a good thing,” said Fagan, who has been with the event for 12 years. “We were able to look internally and find a way to support artists outside of the event and look into donations and funding to keep the event free to the public and at a low cost to our artists.”

Fagan was promoted to executive director in 2019. The following year, the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

But the onset of the pandemic was an opportunity for the event to slow down and reevaluate how artists were being supported.

Fagan was able to create a Summer Residency Gallery in partnership with the Las Vegas Arts District Development LLC as a free space for artists to show off their work. She also was able to create Mural Park downtown, in partnership with the English Hotel.

“We went from a one-block event geared toward bringing people downtown, to an event that brings in over 20,000 members of our community,” said Fagan. “The event has a great economic impact for the city and we go a step above and beyond for our artists.”

In the years since the first event, First Friday has served as a source of entertainment for Las Vegans and as an opportunity for local businesses to expand and network.

Reflecting on the event’s successes and growth, Fagan had one thing to say about its future.

“I hope that people leave First Friday feeling a little more inspired than they came and that we always continue to celebrate our artists,” she said.

Contact Kiara Adams at kadams@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-0399. Follow @kiadams101 on Twitter.

