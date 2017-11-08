Human at fault in accident with Las Vegas driverless shuttle

Police cite delivery truck driver for illegal backing after Wednesday accident involving the electric shuttle on the 100 block of S. 6th Street, just hours after the shuttle began operations. There were no injuries.

Chalk up one for the machines.

The driverless electric shuttle bus that made its debut downtown on Wednesday was involved in a minor accident in its first few hours of service, but the human driver of the other vehicle was at fault, police said.

Metro responded to an accident involving the shuttle and a delivery truck on the 100 block of S. 6th Street, near Fremont Street, at 12:07 p.m., according to police. There were no injuries and the incident caused very minor damage.

Police briefly closed a southbound lane of S. 6th Street from Fremont Street to Carson Avenue as they investigated.

They determined that the shuttle came to a stop when it sensed the truck was attempting to back up. The truck, however continued to back up until its tires touched the front of the shuttle.

The driver of the truck was cited for illegal backing.

The shuttle, which launched Wednesday, can talk to traffic signals and share the road with other vehicles while also stopping for pedestrians. It is offering free rides for up to 11 passengers as it travels a half-mile loop in the Fremont East neighborhood.

AAA, which sponsors the shuttle, has partnered with the city of Las Vegas, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada, and Keolis North America on the project.

Maurice Bell, vice president of Mobility Solutions for Keolis Transit America, said the shuttle would continue to operate after undergoing a complete diagnostics assessment. He said the vehicle has data that could shed light into the incident.

“That’s probably the positive point of all this, is that we have extensive data to be able to tell us what occurred and what we could do in the future to improve upon,” Bell said.

