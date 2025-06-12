Police deploy tear gas, rubber bullets against protesters in downtown Las Vegas — WATCH LIVE

Several hundred people gathered and marched in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday night to protest against the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement tactics.

People participate in a protest against ICE on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Protesters face off against Las Vegas police during a protest against ICE on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Hundreds protest against ICE in downtown Las Vegas. This live stream may contain offensive language or sensitive material. Viewer discretion is advised. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/YouTube)

Tear gas was deployed as several hundred people gathered and marched in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday night to protest against the Trump administration’s illegal immigration enforcement tactics.

The protest started Wednesday evening at the corner of South Las Vegas Boulevard and East Clark Avenue, and was part of a growing number of demonstrations taking place in cities across the country against enforcement actions by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Tear gas was deployed by the Metropolitan Police Department at about 9:30 p.m., causing people to start running and screaming.

The group gathered in front of the Federal Justice Tower at 501 Las Vegas Boulevard South, home to the Las Vegas field office of ICE.

Police said in an X post that the department had “declared an unlawful assembly at Las Vegas Boulevard and Clark due to protestors engaging in illegal activity.”

The post said a dispersal order has been issued.

“Failure to leave can result in arrest or citation,” police said in the post.

Serenity Vasquez, 19, of Las Vegas said she wanted to be at the protest to support immigrant communities.

“I come from a Latino family and seeing everything on the news about what’s happening in L.A., it’s heartbreaking,” Vasquez said. “We wanted to come out peacefully tonight to show that we see what’s happening and that we want to be heard.”

By 9:15 p.m., the protest appeared to have been mostly peaceful.

Matteline Becker of Henderson said she felt it was important for her as a “white person” to attend the protest.

“I know I have a lot of privilege in this country,” Becker said. “I feel like the way things are being done is wrong and unethical. It’s important for our voices to be heard so the government can see it’s not the right way to go about things.”

Becker, 40, also said she attended because she knows many others couldn’t attend, for various reasons.

“I need to be the voice of the people who it’s not safe for,” Becker said.

Stephanie Gentry of Henderson was one of the organizers of the event.

She said she believes “violent attacks on neighborhoods” have been happening in recent days in Los Angeles and that Wednesday’s protest in Las Vegas was partly to be “in solidarity” with people affected in Southern California.

“It’s a violation of human rights,” Gentry said.

Protests over ICE arrests and President Donald Trump’s move to deploy thousands of National Guard troops and hundreds of Marines in Los Angeles following high-profile demonstrations there in recent days are spreading nationwide and were expected to continue into the weekend.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X. Review-Journal staff photographer Chase Stevens contributed to this report. The Associated Press contributed to this report.