Downtown

Iconic Vegas Vickie sign kicking it elsewhere — VIDEO

Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 13, 2017 - 4:23 pm
 

Vegas Vic is a little lonelier on the Fremont Street Experience. His “wife,” Vegas Vickie, has been removed from the building across from him and carted away.

The high-kicking neon cowgirl atop Glitter Gulch was removed early Tuesday morning in preparation for the demolition of buildings in downtown Las Vegas to make way for a new hotel-casino. The new is being built by a group led by Derek Stevens, who owns the D Las Vegas and Golden Gate.

Originally dubbed Sassy Sally — after the casino where she rode high over Fremont Street — the sign was created in 1980 by Ad Art’s Jack Dubois and Charles Barnard for the late Bob Stupak’s Glitter Gulch.

