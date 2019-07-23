97°F
Impairment suspected in 2-vehicle crash that flipped NHP vehicle

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 23, 2019 - 6:18 am
 
Updated July 23, 2019 - 7:23 am

Impairment is suspected in a two-vehicle crash that caused a Nevada Highway Patrol SUV to roll over in downtown Las Vegas early Tuesday.

The incident occurred about 3:40 a.m. when a silver Ford Taurus westbound on West Charleston Boulevard struck a Highway Patrol SUV that was northbound on Grand Central Parkway, causing it to roll, said Trooper Travis Smaka.

Both drivers were transported to University Medical Center with nonlife-threatening injuries.

A DUI investigation was conducted and the scene was cleared about 7:15 a.m., Smaka said.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-838-0217.

