Judge to hear from Alpine Motel residents, owner over belongings — LIVESTREAM

Scotti Hughes revisits on Dec. 24, 2019, the site of the deadly Alpine Motel Apartments fire on Dec. 21, 2019 that killed six people. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Las Vegas firefighters respond to the scene of a fire at the Alpine Motel Apartments in downtown Las Vegas on Dec. 21, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Investigators gather evidence at the Alpine Motel Apartments Jan. 14, 2020, where a December fire left six people dead. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Displaced Alpine Motel Apartments tenants Helen Clark, left, and her wife, Audrey Palmer, weep on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 at the apartments during a memorial in honor of the one-month anniversary of the Dec. 21 fire in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto

Previous Alpine Motel Apartments tenant Cassandra Hines, left, and displaced tenant Helen Clark, comfort one another on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 at the apartments during a memorial in honor of the one-month anniversary of the Dec. 21 fire in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto

Previous employee of the Alpine Motel Apartments Linda Smith, left, and displaced tenants Helen Clark, center, and her wife Audrey Palmer, sing a hymn together on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 at the apartments during a memorial in honor of the one-month anniversary of the Dec. 21 fire in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto

A Clark County judge will decide this week if former residents of the Alpine Motel Apartments can finally collect the belongings they were forced to abandon as they escaped a deadly December fire.

District Judge Rob Bare will begin hearing arguments Tuesday afternoon. Representatives for the building’s ownership are expected to testify along with former residents. Belongings left behind include cash, photos, medication and personal documents.

The Alpine is owned by Las Vegas Dragon Hotel LLC, and state records list a man named Adolfo Orozco as its managing member. Following the Dec. 21 fire, which left six dead and 13 injured, a criminal investigation was opened, looking into possible negligence.

After the fire, inspectors noted more than 40 potential fire code violations, including a rear exit door that was bolted shut from the outside. As of this week, no criminal charges have been filed. But the family of one victim, Tracy Cihal, filed a wrongful death suit in January.

In Tuesday’s hearing, the hotel’s ownership is seeking guidance from the judge on how best to allow people to safely collect their items. According to a January court filing, there are concerns about evidence preservation, so as not to disturb the criminal investigation, the wrongful death suit or any other potential civil litigation.

“Allowing the residents to retrieve personal property unavoidably alters the scene of this incident,” attorney Steven Jaffe, representing the Alpine ownership, wrote in the filing.

There is also asbestos on the property, Jaffe revealed in the same filing, noting that any tenants allowed to retrieve their belongings “should be required to acknowledge the potential risk involved.”

Jaffe also suggested recording video of the retrieval process as a way to document and preserve evidence.

Paul Wise, 76, lived at the Alpine for more than 10 years. On the night of the fire, he only had time to throw on pants, slip on shoes and grab a bag by the door before he had to escape, he previously told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Two guitars passed down from his father, as well as obituaries for his wife and son, remain inside the Alpine, along with other personal items.

“I would love to get my stuff out of there,” Wise said at the time. “I need my stuff, and no one will help me.”

