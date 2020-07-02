July’s First Friday event to be held on Instagram Live

Audience will be able to peek into several Arts District galleries and take part in question-and-answer sessions with artists

Muralist and staff of Priscilla Fowler Fine Art, Chelsea Rust, paints a mural of a Las Vegas Valley Sunset and a portrait of a health worker, in front of the fine art gallery located on Main Street in the Arts District in Las Vegas on Friday, April 17, 2020. The mural titled Operation Orchid, is painted to represent healing for Las Vegas and gratitude for those on the front lines of the Coronavirus crisis. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The monthly First Friday festival is still happening in July and once again it will be held virtually.

The event will be held at @firstfridaylv on Instagram Live and users will be able to tour some of their favorite art galleries in the Arts District right from their phones from 6 to 9 p.m.

Highlights of Friday’s event include local artist Q&As inside galleries at the Arts Factory, a sneak peek and interviews with Area15, the experiential art and shopping complex that will open in September, and a live view of Priscilla Fowler Fine Art Gallery.

Organizers will also go live on Instagram from CraftHaus and Garagiste restaurants.

While the physical event is still on pause for health and safety reasons due to COVID-19, some First Friday participating businesses will be opened for reduced capacity and social distancing on Friday night, including the Recycled Propaganda and Priscilla Fowler galleries, the All Good Things store and about eight galleries in the Arts Factory.

