Kids take on science at downtown Las Vegas festival — PHOTOS

Amber Marica, 7, takes a photo in front of a trick art mural by family activity center HeadzUP Vegas during Las Vegas Science & Technology Festival's "Giant Science & Technology Expo" on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at The Pavilions at World Market Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Children play inside a hot air balloon provided by Las Vegas Balloon Rides during the Las Vegas Science & Technology Festival on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at The Pavilions at World Market Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

People walk out of The Pavilions at World Market Center after attending the Las Vegas Science & Technology Festival on Saturday, May 4, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Performers with Off Axis Acrobatics leap on a trampwall during the Las Vegas Science & Technology Festival on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at The Pavilions at World Market Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Kids watch Dylan Broadway, middle, with Off Axis Acrobatics, leap on a trampwall during the Las Vegas Science & Technology Festival on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at The Pavilions at World Market Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Brian Cheek, middle, an exotic animal handler, holds a savannah monitor while kids pet the lizard during the Las Vegas Science & Technology Festival on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at The Pavilions at World Market Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Dylan Broadway, right, with Off Axis Acrobatics, leaps on a trampwall during the Las Vegas Science & Technology Festival on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at The Pavilions at World Market Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Children get up close and personal with a leopard shark from Shark Reef Aquarium at Mandalay Bay during the Las Vegas Science & Technology Festival on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at The Pavilions at World Market Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Sisters Isabella, left, 5, and Emma Anderson, 9, explore a kids laboratory during the Las Vegas Science & Technology Festival on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at The Pavilions at World Market Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

The Las Vegas Science and Technology Festival capped more than a week of educational events with its Giant Science and Technology Expo.

Kids and parents checked out nearly 100 exhibits at the event, held Saturday at the Pavilions at World Market Center.

The science festival is presented by the Las Vegas Natural History Museum. Through its educational programming, it strives to spark students’ curiosity in the STEM subjects of science, technology, engineering and math and encourage them to consider pursuing careers in those fields.