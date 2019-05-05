Kids take on science at downtown Las Vegas festival — PHOTOS

The Las Vegas Science and Technology Festival capped more than a week of educational events with its Giant Science and Technology Expo.
Kids and parents checked out nearly 100 exhibits at the event, held Saturday at the Pavilions at World Market Center.
The science festival is presented by the Las Vegas Natural History Museum. Through its educational programming, it strives to spark students’ curiosity in the STEM subjects of science, technology, engineering and math and encourage them to consider pursuing careers in those fields.