Downtown

Las Vegas book briefs for Jan. 14-20, 2016

Compiled by Ginger Meurer Special to View
January 14, 2016 - 4:00 pm
 

Rudy Ruettiger: The local author and inspiration for the film “Rudy” plans a one-man multimedia show sharing his story of playing football for Notre Dame at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 15 at the West Charleston Library, 6301 W. Charleston Blvd. Admission is free. Visit lvccld.org or call 702-507-3940.

Publishing Contracts: Las Vegas intellectual property attorney Kim Cooper is set to talk about trademark and copyright issues during a meeting of the Las Vegas Romance Writers at 10 a.m. Jan. 16 at the Green Valley Library, 2797 N. Green Valley Parkway. Visit lvrwa.org.

Paleo Cookbook: Sarah Ballantyne is set to sign “The Healing Kitchen: 175+ Quick & Easy Paleo Recipes to Help You Thrive” at 2 p.m. Jan. 17 at the 2191 N. Rainbow Blvd. Barnes & Noble.

“Fear in Phoenicia”: Bruce Alterman, author of “Fear in Phoenicia: The Deadly Hunt for Dutch Schultz’s Treasure,” plans to talk about his crime thriller from 6 to 7 p.m. Jan. 18 at The Writers Block, 1020 Fremont St. Visit thewritersblock.org.

Laura McBride & Walter Kirn: A reading and signing featuring “We Are Called to Rise” author Laura McBride and “Up in the Air” author Walter Kirn is scheduled from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 20 at The Writer’s Block, 1020 Fremont St. McBride teaches at the College of Southern Nevada, and Kirn is a Bennett Fellow at the Black Mountain Institute at UNLV. Visit thewritersblock.org.

Incas: Explorer and author Kim MacQuarrie plans to talk about his South American adventures captured in the book “The Last Days of the Incas” at 7 p.m. Jan. 21 at the Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. The book is currently being made into a 13-part dramatic series for the FX Channel. Visit lvccld.org or call 702-507-3400.

Writer’s Retreat: The writer’s retreat series with instruction on fiction, nonfiction, traditional and digital publishing offered by local writers Laurel Gale, Morgan St. James and Gregory Kompes is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 23, Feb. 13 and 27 and March 12 at Lake Las Vegas. Workshops are free but limited to 25 attendees, and registration is required. Visit mypubliclibrary.com.

Mob Month: The Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road, is set to host authors and experts on the mob at 7 p.m. Tuesdays in January. For a full schedule, visit lvccld.org.

Painted Stories: Writers of Southern Nevada is slated to host an evening of live painting inspired by author readings from 2 to 4 p.m. Jan. 31 at the Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. Visit nevadawriters.org.

Little Rascals Reading: Julia Lee, assistant professor of English at UNLV, plans to read from and sign copies of her book “Our Gang: A Racial History of the Little Rascals” from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 22 at The Writer’s Block, 1020 Fremont St. Visit thewritersblock.org.

“Southern Paiute — A Portrait”: Author Logan Hebner and photographer Michael Plyler plan to talk about their book “Southern Paiute: A Portrait” from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 28 at The Writer’s Block, 1020 Fremont St. Visit thewritersblock.org.

Jim Blockey: The local author is set to sign copies of his book “Public Schools — The Worst Case of Child Abuse in American History” from 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 6 at BooksorBooks, 3460 E. Sunset Road, Suite R. For more on the book, visit jimblockey.tateauthor.com.

“A Gambler’s Apprentice”: College of Southern Nevada professor H. Lee Barnes plans to talk about his new novel from 7 to 8 p.m. Feb. 11 at The Writer’s Block, 1020 Fremont St. Visit thewritersblock.org.

Bechtel Book: Investigative reporter Sally Denton plans to read from and sign her book “The Profiteers: Bechtel and the Men Who Built the World” from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 18 at The Writer’s Block, 1020 Fremont St. Visit thewritersblock.org.

Ongoing events

5/5+ Poetry: Poets are invited to share original work for five minutes followed by attendees offering comments for five minutes during 5/5+, a workshop series put on by Nick Marco, Lana Hanson and Lee Mallory, scheduled every two weeks at BooksOrBooks, 3460 E. Sunset Road, Suite R. Call 702-754-5971, email jtjmarco@live.com, raisewomenup@gmail.com or leewmallory3@gmail.com or search for 5/5+ on Facebook.

Neon Lit: Neon Lit, a public reading featuring writers from UNLV’s Master of Fine Arts and Ph.D. writing programs, is scheduled at 6 p.m. the fourth Friday of most months at The Writer’s Block, 1020 Fremont St., No. 100. The next gathering is set for Jan. 29. Visit neonlit.org.

Writers club: The Aliante Library Writers Club is scheduled to meet from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month at the Aliante Library, 2400 W. Deer Springs Way. Email facilitator Glory Wade at glorywadewriter@gmail.com.

Poets Corner: The West Las Vegas Arts Center, 947 W. Lake Mead Blvd., plans to host poets corner readings with Keith Brantley at 7 p.m. the first and third Friday of each month. Call 702-229-4800.

Science fiction and fantasy writing group: Readers, writers and editors of science fiction and fantasy are invited to check out a new group scheduled to meet at 2 p.m. Saturdays in meeting room two at the Green Valley Library, 2797 N. Green Valley Parkway. Call 702-334-0204.

Barnes & Noble writing group: The 2191 N. Rainbow Blvd. Barnes & Noble plans to host a writing critique group at 5:15 p.m. the fourth Monday of each month. The group is limited to the first 20 participants per meeting. Sign up at meetup.com/las-vegas-creative-writing-class.

Henderson Writers Group: The Henderson Writers Group plans to meet from 6:30 to 8:45 p.m. Mondays in Room C-2 at Community Lutheran Church, 3720 E. Tropicana Ave. Meetings are typically canceled on holidays. Visit hendersonwritersgroup.com.

Memoir-writing workshops: An ongoing series of free four-week memoir-writing workshops is scheduled at noon Wednesdays and 10 a.m. Fridays at the Las Vegas FamilySearch Library, 509 S. Ninth St. Four-week sessions are set to begin the first week of every month. Call 702-382-9695.

ad-high_impact_4
Local
Lights FC coach Eric Wynalda lost his home in California wildfire
Eric Wynalda, coach of the Las Vegas Lights FC soccer team, talks about losing his home in the deadly California wildfires during an interview in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Nov. 17, 2018. (Ron Kantowski/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Women face issues from Essure birth control implants
DeVonna "Kat" Normand said she had complications from the Essure birth control implants. Normand uses her Sin City Heat show at 22.3 TakeOver Vegas Radio internet radio station in Las Vegas as a platform to raise awareness about Essure and connect with other women who have used the device. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Truancy and Clark County schools
Tony Stark, one of 23 attendance officers with the Clark County School District, have a tall order tracking down students who aren't in school.
North Las Vegas Water Meters
Randy DeVaul shows off the new water meters that the city is installing.
Project 150 Thanksgiving 2018
About 100 volunteers for Project 150 box Thanksgiving meals for high school students and their families in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 14.
Three Square’s Maurice Johnson Talks About Food Waste
Three Square’s director of operations Maurice Johnson talks about food waste.
Parade preparation nears completion
Downtown Summerlin prepares for its annual holiday parade.
Clark County Wetlands promotes 2019 Wetland Walker Program
This year the park will be celebrating the Northern Flicker. The program is designed to teach about that bird, and encourage people to visit the Wetlands and walk the same distance the bird migrates each year.
Poet’s Walk Henderson introduces storytelling
Residents enjoy a storytelling activity.
Downtown Summerlin hosts its annual Festival of Arts
People crowd to Downtown Summerlin for the 23rd annual Summerlin Festival of Arts in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County educators debate alternative grading systems
Spring Valley High School principal Tam Larnerd, Spring Valley High School IB coordinator Tony Gebbia and retired high school teacher Joyce O'Day discuss alternative grading systems. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Grandparents on the fire that killed three family members
Charles and Doris Smith talk about the night an apartment fire took the lives of three of their family members. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
New York artist Bobby Jacobs donated a sculpture to the Las Vegas Healing Garden
Bobby Jacobs, an artist from upstate New York, has spent much of the past year creating a sculpture of two separate angel wings. He donated the sculpture to the Las Vegas Healing Garden. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Weather will cool slightly through the end of the week
The weather will cool slightly through the end of the week., but highs are still expected to be slightly above normal for this year. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Mayor announces new public-private partnership
Mayor Carolyn Goodman announced the creation of the Mayor’s Fund for Las Vegas LIFE, a public-private partnership that will allocate money to the city’s neediest.
Fremont9 opens downtown
Fremont9 apartment complex has opened in downtown Las Vegas. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Fall fairytale gets cozy at Bellagio Conservatory
Bellagio Conservatory introduces its fall-themed garden titled "Falling Asleep." (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
What the house that Ted Binion died in looks like today
Casino heir Ted Binion died in this Las Vegas home in 1998. Current home owner Jane Popple spent over $600,000 to restore and modernize the home. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Rescue Mission employees terminated
Don James, a former employee for the Las Vegas Rescue Mission, talks about the day his team was terminated. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Cupcakes at Freed's Bakery
Freed's Bakery will have Raiders-themed cupcakes available in store and for order during football season. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
51s fans say goodbye to Cashman Field
Las Vegas 51s fans said goodbye to Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Monday September, 3, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
51s owner Don Logan's last weekend at Cashman Field
Don Logan, owner of the Las Vegas 51s, gives a tour of Cashman Field before the team's final weekend using the field. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
More in Downtown
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Downtown Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like