Las Vegas book briefs for Jan. 14-20, 2016

Rudy Ruettiger: The local author and inspiration for the film “Rudy” plans a one-man multimedia show sharing his story of playing football for Notre Dame at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 15 at the West Charleston Library, 6301 W. Charleston Blvd. Admission is free. Visit lvccld.org or call 702-507-3940.

Publishing Contracts: Las Vegas intellectual property attorney Kim Cooper is set to talk about trademark and copyright issues during a meeting of the Las Vegas Romance Writers at 10 a.m. Jan. 16 at the Green Valley Library, 2797 N. Green Valley Parkway. Visit lvrwa.org.

Paleo Cookbook: Sarah Ballantyne is set to sign “The Healing Kitchen: 175+ Quick & Easy Paleo Recipes to Help You Thrive” at 2 p.m. Jan. 17 at the 2191 N. Rainbow Blvd. Barnes & Noble.

“Fear in Phoenicia”: Bruce Alterman, author of “Fear in Phoenicia: The Deadly Hunt for Dutch Schultz’s Treasure,” plans to talk about his crime thriller from 6 to 7 p.m. Jan. 18 at The Writers Block, 1020 Fremont St. Visit thewritersblock.org.

Laura McBride & Walter Kirn: A reading and signing featuring “We Are Called to Rise” author Laura McBride and “Up in the Air” author Walter Kirn is scheduled from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 20 at The Writer’s Block, 1020 Fremont St. McBride teaches at the College of Southern Nevada, and Kirn is a Bennett Fellow at the Black Mountain Institute at UNLV. Visit thewritersblock.org.

Incas: Explorer and author Kim MacQuarrie plans to talk about his South American adventures captured in the book “The Last Days of the Incas” at 7 p.m. Jan. 21 at the Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. The book is currently being made into a 13-part dramatic series for the FX Channel. Visit lvccld.org or call 702-507-3400.

Writer’s Retreat: The writer’s retreat series with instruction on fiction, nonfiction, traditional and digital publishing offered by local writers Laurel Gale, Morgan St. James and Gregory Kompes is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 23, Feb. 13 and 27 and March 12 at Lake Las Vegas. Workshops are free but limited to 25 attendees, and registration is required. Visit mypubliclibrary.com.

Mob Month: The Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road, is set to host authors and experts on the mob at 7 p.m. Tuesdays in January. For a full schedule, visit lvccld.org.

Painted Stories: Writers of Southern Nevada is slated to host an evening of live painting inspired by author readings from 2 to 4 p.m. Jan. 31 at the Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. Visit nevadawriters.org.

Little Rascals Reading: Julia Lee, assistant professor of English at UNLV, plans to read from and sign copies of her book “Our Gang: A Racial History of the Little Rascals” from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 22 at The Writer’s Block, 1020 Fremont St. Visit thewritersblock.org.

“Southern Paiute — A Portrait”: Author Logan Hebner and photographer Michael Plyler plan to talk about their book “Southern Paiute: A Portrait” from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 28 at The Writer’s Block, 1020 Fremont St. Visit thewritersblock.org.

Jim Blockey: The local author is set to sign copies of his book “Public Schools — The Worst Case of Child Abuse in American History” from 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 6 at BooksorBooks, 3460 E. Sunset Road, Suite R. For more on the book, visit jimblockey.tateauthor.com.

“A Gambler’s Apprentice”: College of Southern Nevada professor H. Lee Barnes plans to talk about his new novel from 7 to 8 p.m. Feb. 11 at The Writer’s Block, 1020 Fremont St. Visit thewritersblock.org.

Bechtel Book: Investigative reporter Sally Denton plans to read from and sign her book “The Profiteers: Bechtel and the Men Who Built the World” from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 18 at The Writer’s Block, 1020 Fremont St. Visit thewritersblock.org.

Ongoing events

5/5+ Poetry: Poets are invited to share original work for five minutes followed by attendees offering comments for five minutes during 5/5+, a workshop series put on by Nick Marco, Lana Hanson and Lee Mallory, scheduled every two weeks at BooksOrBooks, 3460 E. Sunset Road, Suite R. Call 702-754-5971, email jtjmarco@live.com, raisewomenup@gmail.com or leewmallory3@gmail.com or search for 5/5+ on Facebook.

Neon Lit: Neon Lit, a public reading featuring writers from UNLV’s Master of Fine Arts and Ph.D. writing programs, is scheduled at 6 p.m. the fourth Friday of most months at The Writer’s Block, 1020 Fremont St., No. 100. The next gathering is set for Jan. 29. Visit neonlit.org.

Writers club: The Aliante Library Writers Club is scheduled to meet from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month at the Aliante Library, 2400 W. Deer Springs Way. Email facilitator Glory Wade at glorywadewriter@gmail.com.

Poets Corner: The West Las Vegas Arts Center, 947 W. Lake Mead Blvd., plans to host poets corner readings with Keith Brantley at 7 p.m. the first and third Friday of each month. Call 702-229-4800.

Science fiction and fantasy writing group: Readers, writers and editors of science fiction and fantasy are invited to check out a new group scheduled to meet at 2 p.m. Saturdays in meeting room two at the Green Valley Library, 2797 N. Green Valley Parkway. Call 702-334-0204.

Barnes & Noble writing group: The 2191 N. Rainbow Blvd. Barnes & Noble plans to host a writing critique group at 5:15 p.m. the fourth Monday of each month. The group is limited to the first 20 participants per meeting. Sign up at meetup.com/las-vegas-creative-writing-class.

Henderson Writers Group: The Henderson Writers Group plans to meet from 6:30 to 8:45 p.m. Mondays in Room C-2 at Community Lutheran Church, 3720 E. Tropicana Ave. Meetings are typically canceled on holidays. Visit hendersonwritersgroup.com.

Memoir-writing workshops: An ongoing series of free four-week memoir-writing workshops is scheduled at noon Wednesdays and 10 a.m. Fridays at the Las Vegas FamilySearch Library, 509 S. Ninth St. Four-week sessions are set to begin the first week of every month. Call 702-382-9695.