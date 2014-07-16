Las Vegas Book Briefs for July 17-23, 2014

Literary highlights this week include a presentation by local author Lindsey Leavitt and a free author pavilion at the NAACP’s conference at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center.

In her new young adult novel "Going Vintage," author Lindsey Leavitt, above, brings her signature wit and well-drawn characters to the story of a teen trying to simplify her life and deal with heartbreak by following a list of goals her grandmother made in 1962.

AUTHOR PAVILION PLANNED AT NAACP CONVENTION

The 2014 NAACP Annual Convention is scheduled July 19-23 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, 3950 Las Vegas Blvd. South. The convention includes a retail expo and an author pavilion set to showcase works by black authors from 1 to 6 p.m. July 19 and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 22. Participation is anticipated from Manu Dibango, Marcus Samuelsson, Enitan Bereola, Sahndra Fon Dufe, Julian B. Kiganda, Christine K. St. Vil, Eric LaSalle and more. Admission to author pavilionevents is free. For more information, visit www.naacp.org/pages/convention.

GET TIPS ON WRITERS CONFERENCES AT MEETING

Lindsey Leavitt, local author of the Princess for Hire series, “Going Vintage” and “The Chapel Wars,” is set to team with Brodi Ashton, Utah-based author of the Everneath series, to present a program on getting the most out of writers conferences during a meeting of the Las Vegas Romance Writers scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon July 19 at the Green Valley Library, 2797 N. Green Valley Parkway. For more information, visit lvrwa.org.

LAS VEGAS WRITERS GROUP TO WELCOME KRIS TUALLA

Kris Tualla, author of historical romance and suspense novels and founder of the Arizona Dreamin’ romance readers conference and the Buildin’ the Dream author’s conference, is scheduled to speak during a meeting of the Las Vegas Writers Group scheduled for 7 p.m. July 17 at the Tap House, 5589 W. Charleston Blvd. A meeting fee of $5 is charged. For more information, visit meetup.com/las-vegas-writers. For more on Tualla’s conferences, visit arizonadreaminevent.com, buildinthedream.com or kristualla.com.

AUTHOR TO SHARE TIPS ON PREVENTING RUNNING INJURIES

Dr. Donald A. Ozello of Championship Chiropractic, the author of “Running: Maximize Performance & Minimize Injuries,” is scheduled to present strategies to lower the risk of running injuries during a free class at 7 p.m. July 17 at the Henderson REI, 2220 Village Walk Drive, Suite 150, and at 7 p.m. Aug. 5 at the Boca Park REI, 710 S. Rampart Blvd.

HOLE IN THE WALL GANG’S FRANK CULLOTTA LAUNCHES MEMOIR

Frank Cullotta is scheduled to sign copies of his organized crime memoir “Frank Cullotta: Hole in the Wall Gang: In My Own Words,” written with local author Dennis N. Griffin, at 2 p.m. July 19 at the 567 N. Stephanie St. Barnes & Noble. For more information, visit www.houdinibooks.com.

BOOKSTORE TO HOST POP TRIVIA BATTLE

Watch local authors battle to see who knows the most pop culture at an event scheduled at 1 p.m. July 19 at the 2191 N. Rainbow Blvd. Barnes & Noble.

GAMING PROFESSOR TO DISCUSS DOWNTOWN VS. THE STRIP

Local author and director of the Center For Gaming Research at UNLV David G. Schwartz is scheduled to present a lecture titled “Downtown Casinos vs. the Las Vegas Strip” from 2 to 3:30 p.m. July 20 at the Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. For more information, visit lvccld.org.

READ LOCAL AUTHOR SERIES TO FEATURE LOUISE SMITH

Louise Smith, local author of the children’s book “Lose Weight Healthily: Stop Dieting and Start Eating,” is set to meet with readers from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. July 23 in the lobby of the Paseo Verde Library, 280 S. Green Valley Parkway, as part of the READ Local Author Series. For more information, visit mypubliclibrary.com.

AUTHOR TO SIGN CANINE-INSPIRED BOOKS

Elizabeth Parker, author of “Finally Home: Lessons on Life From a Free-Spirited Dog,” “Paw Prints in the Sand: Mission Accomplished” and other dog-inspired books, plans a signing at 1 p.m. July 20 at the 567 N. Stephanie St. Barnes & Noble. For more information, visit elizabethparkerbooks.com.

WORKSHOP TO FOCUS ON FAMILY STORIES

A lunch-and-learn workshop titled “Keeping the Past Alive: How to Preserve Your Family Stories” is slated to share tips on interviewing family members and preserving stories in recordings or as memoir or fiction from noon to 2 p.m. July 29 at the Paseo Verde Library, 280 S. Green Valley Parkway. For more information, visit mypubliclibrary.com.

LIBRARY DISTRICT SUMMER READING PROGRAMS CONTINUE

Summer reading programs are set to run through Aug. 2 at all Las Vegas-Clark County Library District branches. Teens and children are invited to drop by any branch to sign up. Activities are planned throughout the program. For more information, visit lvccld.org.

BLACK MOUNTAIN INSTITUTE PLANS LITERARY EVENTS

The Black Mountain Institute has announced three free upcoming literary events. “Blood, Sweat & Tears: Life on the Front Lines of the Human Rights Struggle in Russia, Nigeria and Iran” is set to feature Wole Soyinka, Azar Nafisi and Masha Gessen with Michelle Tusan as moderator at 7 p.m. Sept. 11 in the Philip J. Cohen Theatre in the UNLV Student Union, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. Aimee Bender is slated to speak as the closing keynote for the Vegas Valley Book Festival at 4 p.m. Oct. 18 in the Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St. “To Swerve or Not to Swerve: How Literature Navigates the Past,” a conversation with Stephen Greenblatt and Geraldine Brooks, has been rescheduled to 7 p.m. Nov. 13 in the Philip J. Cohen Theatre. For more information, visit blackmountaininstitute.org.

SAVE A DIFFERENT DATE FOR VEGAS VALLEY BOOK FESTIVAL

Readers accustomed to attending the Vegas Valley Book Festival the first weekend in November won’t have to wait as long this year. This year’s main festival and the Vegas Valley Children’s Book Festival are slated for Oct. 16-18.

The festival is set to offer interaction with more than 165 authors at 100 events including panel discussions, keynote lectures, readings, book signings, workshops, vendor exhibits, art exhibitions, spoken word performances and more. Most events are free and offered at the Historic Fifth Street School and the Clark County Library.

Planned keynote presenters include Sylvia Day in conversation with Tracy Wolff, and novelist and short-story writer Aimee Bender.

The festival is slated to offer programming for all ages with activities for children and 108 young adult authors — the largest free gathering of young adult authors in the United States — for panel discussions and book signings.

For more information or to apply to be a volunteer, visit vegasvalleybookfestival.org.

The Vegas Valley Comic Book Festival (vegasvalleycomicbookfestival.org) is scheduled to remain on the first weekend in November at the Clark County Library.

NEVADA STUDENTS HONORED IN LETTERS ABOUT LITERATURE COMPETITION

Letters About Literature is a reading and writing contest for students in grades 4-12 sponsored by the U.S. Library of Congress Center for the Book in Washington, D.C. Students are asked to read a book, poem or speech and write to that author about how the book affected them. Letters are judged on state and national levels.

Nevada winners include Level 1, grades 4-6: Kennedy Cole of Minden Elementary School; Level 2, grades 7-8: Julianne Agapinan from The Adelson Education Campus; and Level 3, grades 9-12: Nancy Villeda, who is home-schooled.

Kennedy’s letter to Jeanne Birdsall, author of The Penderwicks books, made it to the finals in national judging in Washington.

BARNES & NOBLE TO HOST WRITING GROUP

The 2191 N. Rainbow Blvd. Barnes & Noble plans to host a writing critique group at 5:15 p.m. the fourth Monday of each month. The group is limited to the first 20 participants per meeting. Sign up at meetup.com/las-vegas-creative-writing-class.

ALIANTE LIBRARY TO HOST WRITERS CLUB

The Aliante Library Writers Club is scheduled to meet from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month at the Aliante Library, 2400 W. Deer Springs Road. For more information, contact facilitator Glory Wade at glorywadewriter@gmail.com.

NORTH LAS VEGAS READING CLUB UNDERWAY

Children and teens are invited to register for the summer reading club at the Aliante Library, 2400 W. Deer Springs Road, and at the Alexander Library, 1755 W. Alexander Road. Participants may have a chance to earn prizes including a Kindle Fire HD to be awarded as a grand prize to a raffle winner from each reading group.

SHARE POEMS AT HUMAN EXPERIENCE

Polish up a poem or two and try them out at Human Experience, a free spoken word event scheduled from 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays in The Beat Coffeehouse inside Emergency Arts, 520 Fremont St. For more information, visit lasvegaspoets.org.

ART CENTER TO HOST POETS CORNER

The West Las Vegas Arts Center, 947 W. Lake Mead Blvd., plans to host poets corner readings with Keith Brantley at 7 p.m. the first and third Friday of each month. For more information, contact the center at 702-229-4800.

FREE READ TO ME PROGRAM OFFERED

Celebrity storytellers Oscar Goodman, Rita Rudner, Clint Holmes, Terry Fator, Carrot Top, The Scintas and others have donated their talents to the Clark County Education Association Community Foundation’s Read To Me program. Children can view more than 15 videos of celebrities reading books on the website at readtomelv.com. Stories also can be accessed by calling 702-240-2665. Both databases are frequently updated with fresh stories. Parents and teachers can download lesson plans for each book on the website.

DOWNLOAD BOOKS AND MORE FROM YOUR PUBLIC LIBRARY

Virtual Branch websites make it easy to browse, check out and download digital books and more to a home computer for free. All patrons need is a valid library card and an Internet-connected PC. Virtual Branch download websites feature a digital catalog of downloadable audio books, e-books, music and video titles. Each site is meant to look and feel like the library’s main site, and it has many easy-to-use features similar to an online store. Digital book downloads are borrowed just like print materials. Once patrons select the title or author they want, they follow the steps to check out and then download the title to their home computer. Patrons can transfer most titles to portable media players, such as MP3 players, PDAs, Kindles or smart phones. Each title that is downloaded has a designated lending period. When the title expires, it is automatically returned to the Virtual Branch, so there are no late fees. For more information, visit search.overdrive.com.

ZINE LIBRARY OPEN IN EMERGENCY ARTS

Grab a cup of coffee and check out the independently crafted magazines at the Las Vegas Zine Library inside The Beat Coffeehouse in Emergency Arts, 520 Fremont St. The library is more of a collection on display for reference and on-site reading than a checkout repository. Contributions of zines are appreciated. For more information, visit lvzinelibrary.blogspot.com.

HENDERSON WRITERS GROUP MEETINGS SET

The Henderson Writers Group plans to meet from 6:30 to 8:45 p.m. Mondays in Room C-2 at Community Lutheran Church, 3720 E. Tropicana Ave. Meetings are typically canceled on holidays. For more information, visit hendersonwritersgroup.

MEMOIR-WRITING WORKSHOPS SLATED

An ongoing series of free four-week memoir-writing workshops is scheduled at noon Wednesdays and 10 a.m. Fridays at the Las Vegas FamilySearch Library, 509 S. Ninth St. Four-week sessions are set to begin the first week of every month. For more information, call 702-382-9695.

FREE STORYCORPS TOOLKIT HELPS COLLECT MEMORIES

The national StoryCorps’ Memory Loss Initiative encourages people with memory loss to share their stories with loved ones and future generations. To make that task easier, a free step-by-step toolkit is available to download at storycorps.org/mli. The Commemorate toolkit offers an individual reminiscence program that family members can initiate or memory loss care facilities can add to activities. The initiative has collected more than 1,800 interviews with 180 partner organizations. For more information, visit storycorps.org or call 646-723-7027.

ACCESS RECORDED BOOK PROGRAMS ONLINE

Too busy to get out to book programs? The Las Vegas-Clark County Library District has started posting videos and podcasts of many of its programs online. Selections available include: “An Afternoon with Tony Curtis,” John L. Smith’s presentation “Amelia’s Long Journey: The Challenge of Writing What You Know,” “Batman” movie producer Michael Uslan’s presentation at the 2009 Vegas Valley Comic Book Festival, Jami Carpenter’s “ABCs of Editing” workshop and Brian Rouff’s “Getting Published: A Long Strange Trip.” To access the programs, visit lvccld.org, select “Books, Movies & More” and then “Video and Podcasts.”

The Black Mountain Institute has offered recordings of its programming since 2006. To access recordings of a gamut of writers from E.L. Doctorow to Alissa Nutting, visit blackmountaininstitute.org and select “multimedia.”