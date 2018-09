The Discovery Children’s Museum in downtown Las Vegas celebrated its birthday Sunday with special activities and art projects, cupcakes, balloons and special guest appearances.

Chelsie Vaughan, 5, plays at the Water World exhibit at the Discovery Children's Museum in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran

Analia Buzza Bertucci, 5, from Los Angeles, celebrates the Discovery Children's Museum's birthday at the Water World exhibit in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran

Alexander Rivera, 3, dresses up as a construction worker at the Eco City exhibit to celebrate the Discovery Children's Museum's birthday in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran

Jaden Duong, 3, plays with a wind machine inside of The Summit exhibit to celebrate the Discovery Children's Museum's birthday in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran

Breeze Belluomini, 4, puts on a birthday hat to celebrate the Discovery Children's Museum's birthday in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran

Ava Belluomini, 5, poses for a photo at the Discovery Children's Museum during the museum's birthday in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran

Analia Buzza Bertucci, 5, plays at the Patents Pending exhibit at the Discovery Children's Museum during the museum's birthday in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran

Mia Escamilla, 5, plays pretend at the Eco City exhibit at the Discovery Children's Museum during the museum's birthday in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran

Nic Faustin, 6, left, pretends to sell oatmeal to Kyle Aiden, 7, at the Eco City exhibit at the Discovery Children's Museum during the museum's birthday in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran

Ximena Salcedo, 4, plays at the Water World exhibit at the Discovery Children's Museum during the museum's birthday in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran

Mayor Carolyn Goodman presented a proclamation declaring Sept. 9 as the first-ever “Citywide Day of Play” in honor of the museum’s fifth birthday.

The museum says it has seen more than 1 million visitors since opening its doors in March 2013. It is a private, nonprofit educational institution.