Las Vegas City Council OKs $50K to maintain healing garden

The city of Las Vegas will pay the Outside Las Vegas Foundation $50,000 to maintain and manage the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden, built downtown in the days following the Oct. 1 shooting on the Strip.

The Remembrance wall at the Community Healing Garden in downtown Las Vegas, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday ratified a one-year deal with the foundation.

The city’s Community Healing Fund, funded through donations, is managed by the nonprofit Nevada Community Foundation. It will pay for ongoing maintenance of the healing garden and public art created in the wake of the shooting, as well as events and counseling services related to the shooting.

Touro University Nevada nursing graduates on Wednesday also presented the City Council with a $1,000 check to go toward the healing garden.

