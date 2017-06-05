Las Vegas convention authority transfers Cashman Center to city

Cashman Center in Las Vegas (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Cashman Center is officially in the hands of the city of Las Vegas, which could pave the way for redevelopment at the 51-acre site.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority transferred Cashman to the city, which the City Council and the authority board approved this spring.

City officials are in talks with the United Soccer League after receiving an unsolicited bid from a USL franchise interested in using the existing stadium, home to the Las Vegas 51s baseball team.

“This is an exciting opportunity for the city of Las Vegas to develop this site, which we’ve identified as an ideal location for major league sports,” Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman said in a statement. “The opportunities are endless for this site, which has great freeway access, alternative transportation options and parking.”

City officials have long been seeking a professional sports franchise to play within the city’s bounds, and touted Cashman when the National Football League’s Oakland Raiders were considering a move to Las Vegas. The Raiders opted for a site at Interstate 15 and Russell Road in Clark County.

The authority will continue operating the convention facilities at Cashman through Dec. 3, and has been working to find new space for the smaller conventions that have been regularly using that space. The city will take on the current 51s lease. The authority will operate and maintain the stadium and parking areas through the rest of the 51s lease, which runs through Dec. 21, 2022.

