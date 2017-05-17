Las Vegas council OKs homeless campus plan despite criticism

Las Vegas City Hall (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Las Vegas City Council advanced a plan Wednesday for a proposed campus along Foremaster Lane where homeless people can seek a range of services.

The council approved the concept plan in a 6-1 vote, but not without a lengthy discussion and some sharp criticism about a lack of planning.

“I’m nervous this is a case where local government wants to help so badly that it will do so ineffectively,” said Councilman Bob Beers, who cast the dissenting vote.

The city is proposing a courtyard to open in March 2018 on land the city owns along Foremaster Lane, an area where many homeless people camp out in tents and makeshift shelters.

City officials held the first meeting about the courtyard proposal this week with agency leaders who work extensively with the city’s homeless population, like The Salvation Army, Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada and Shade Tree.

The city’s plan calls for a temporary area where homeless people will be able to seek shade, use storage containers and temporary restrooms. A permanent setup will be built out from there, adding laundry and shower facilities, a sick room, a pet kennel and medical, legal and dental mobile services.

The measure was on the council agenda two weeks ago, but was delayed for additional outreach.

Deacon Tom Roberts, president and CEO of Catholic Charities, said he wants to be involved in the process, but “corridor service providers been left out until this point.”

The Las Vegas plan would follow the San Antonio model, which has drawn officials from other major U.S. cities with homeless issues. Officials from Las Vegas visited San Antonio to tour their “Haven for Hope” in February.

“We’ve gotten a little head of our skis on this in our zeal to be aggressive,” and some details still must be laid out, said Deputy City Manager Scott Adams, who will become city manager in July.

Adams emphasized the city will work with social service agencies and other stakeholders moving forward.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jamie Munks at jmunks@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @JamieMunksRJ on Twitter.

36.1866834,-115.1347384