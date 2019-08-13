Las Vegas mural shows Statue of Liberty arrested by ICE

Las Vegas artist Izaac Zevalking (aka: Recycled Propaganda) thought it was time to upsize a design he created about a year and a half ago.

Recycled Propaganda's mural in the Arts District depicting the Statue of Liberty being arrested by ICE. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)

The mural, called “Chain Migration,” is painted on the side of a bail bonds shop on Main Street in the Arts District.

He created the design when immigration tensions started to rise.

“I thought it was a fitting time to scale it up,” Zevalking said, “I thought it was a perfect time, and kind of a perfect place as well, being on the bail bonds. They deal with a lot of immigration cases.”

