Las Vegas officer struck by vehicle during traffic stop
Police said a traffic officer was struck Friday morning in downtown Las Vegas.
A Las Vegas police traffic officer was struck by a vehicle during a traffic stop Friday morning.
Police said at 11:16 a.m. the officer conducted a stop of a vehicle near the interchange of U.S. Highway 95 and Interstate 15.
“The driver put the vehicle in reverse struck the motor unit and fled the scene,” police said in an e-mail.
The officer was transported to University Medical Center “as a precaution,” police said.
Traffic delays were expected in the area.
This is a developing story. Please check back for details.
Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.