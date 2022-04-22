Las Vegas officer struck by vehicle during traffic stop

Police said a traffic officer was struck Friday morning in downtown Las Vegas.

Las Vegas police is investigating after a traffic officer was struck by a vehicle during a traffic stop near the interchange of U.S. Highway 95 and Interstate 15, on Friday, April 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. The driver put the vehicle in reverse struck the motor unit and fled the scene. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

A Las Vegas police traffic officer was struck by a vehicle during a traffic stop Friday morning.

Police said at 11:16 a.m. the officer conducted a stop of a vehicle near the interchange of U.S. Highway 95 and Interstate 15.

“The driver put the vehicle in reverse struck the motor unit and fled the scene,” police said in an e-mail.

The officer was transported to University Medical Center “as a precaution,” police said.

Traffic delays were expected in the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

