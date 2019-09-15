Las Vegas police investigate suspicious package near Downtown

Las Vegas police are investigating reports of a suspicious package Sunday morning near Downtown.

The device was reported around 8:50 a.m. on the 100 block of East Bonneville Avenue, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Metro’s ARMOR unit is responding, the department said.

The surrounding area has been blocked off while police investigate.

Further details were not immediately available.

