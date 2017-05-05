Las Vegas police say injured toddler was not abandoned

The Las Vegas Club, 18 East Fremont St., in downtown Las Vegas. (Google Street View)

Las Vegas police said a 2-year-old girl hospitalized with “suspicious” injuries Thursday was in the custody of a caretaker, not abandoned, when her injuries were reported.

Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said a city marshal contacted police when he noticed the girl was severely sunburned.

City officials reported Thursday that the girl was found abandoned on Fremont Street, but Meltzer said Friday the girl had been left with her mother’s friend.

The girl was taken to University Medical Center for treatment and released into the custody of Child Protective Services, where she remains.

Her mother, who was not with the child when her injuries were reported, returned to the area later and was arrested by city marshals on unrelated warrants, Meltzer said.

Metro’s abuse and neglect detectives are investigating the girl’s injuries, but no related arrests have been made.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

18 East Fremont St., las vegas, nv