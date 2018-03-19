Las Vegas police stress having a plan during mass shootings

Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. Branden Clarkson talked about having a plan for an active-shooter situation Sunday afternoon at the Mob Museum in downtown Las Vegas.

Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. Branden Clarkson addresses an audience at the Mob Museum in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, March 18, 2018. Blake Apgar Las Vegas Review-Journal @blakeapgar

Run, hide, fight — that’s how Las Vegas police say you can best protect yourself during a shooting.

Clarkson works with a multiagency emergency response team that has trained for years to deal with active-shooter events in Southern Nevada. That training was used in October when a gunman opened fire on a country music festival, killing 58 and injuring hundreds more. Clarkson’s twin brother, Casey, was shot in the neck, but survived, during the barrage of gunfire.

Clarkson encouraged those in attendance Sunday to listen to their gut when something doesn’t look right and to tell police.

“(If) your spider senses are tingling, you should probably do something about it,” he said.

If someone starts shooting, Clarkson said, run if possible. When running is not an option, Clarkson said to hide in the best spot you can find and stay away windows.

If those responses are not possible, the only other option is to fight for your life, Clarkson said. He suggests using any weapon available, such as a fire extinguisher, to attack the shooter.

“Sometimes the best response is to punch someone right in the face,” he said.

Teri Williams of Las Vegas said she found the 45-minute presentation helpful at a time when mass shootings are common.

“It’s nerve-racking and uneasy knowing you’ve got to walk around and just be conscious of everyone around you,” she said.

David Palmatier of Oceanside, California, attended the presentation with his wife. When he goes home, he plans to ask his local police department if it offers a similar presentation, he said.

“Unfortunately it is 2018, and these things are necessary today,” Palmatier said.

