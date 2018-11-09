Downtown

Las Vegas police will be out in force at Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 8, 2018 - 7:05 pm
 

Las Vegas police will be on guard this weekend to ensure Rock ’n’ Roll Marathon festivities run smoothly and safely.

“We’ve taken many, many steps to make sure this event is as safe as possible,” Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Kendall Bell said.

More than 300 uniformed and plainclothes officers will work Sunday along the race routes, which stretch from the Las Vegas Strip into downtown, said Bell, who is with Metro’s event planning section.

Metro officials felt the security plan from last year’s race was solid, Bell said. Security measures will largely remain the same, aside from some officer and barricade placement to accommodate the new starting and pre-party locations, he said.

Officers will keep watch from above and relay information on suspicious activities to the officers working at street level. Metro also will monitor fixed and mobile cameras positioned up and down the Strip. A Metro helicopter will circle above the festivities, Bell said.

More than a year after a gunman opened fire on a crowd of 22,000 concertgoers on the Strip, mass-casualty attacks continue nationwide. On Wednesday night a gunman killed 12 in a Southern California bar frequented by Route 91 Harvest festival survivors.

Staying one step ahead is a big task for Metro, Bell said.

“We don’t know when or where events are going to happen,” he said.

But police have worked hard to prepare for anything, Bell said. First responders and event organizers have trained for several crisis scenarios and coordinated how they would respond to each one.

While police will look out for suspicious activity, Bell urged the public to do the same. The “see something, say something” mantra is oft-repeated and borders on cliche, but the message remains important, Bell said.

“If you see something that raises the hair on the back of your neck, find an officer,” he said.

About 40,000 registered runners are participating in the Sunday races, according to event organizers. Police expect the events, which begin Saturday, to draw about 250,000 people in total, and Bell said he hopes participants and onlookers will be as vigilant as Metro officers.

“That’s half a million eyeballs out there that can see something that we’ve missed,” he said.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

2018 Las Vegas Marathon Road Closures by Las Vegas Review-Journal on Scribd

ad-high_impact_4
Local
Downtown Summerlin hosts its annual Festival of Arts
People crowd to Downtown Summerlin for the 23rd annual Summerlin Festival of Arts in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County educators debate alternative grading systems
Spring Valley High School principal Tam Larnerd, Spring Valley High School IB coordinator Tony Gebbia and retired high school teacher Joyce O'Day discuss alternative grading systems. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Grandparents on the fire that killed three family members
Charles and Doris Smith talk about the night an apartment fire took the lives of three of their family members. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
New York artist Bobby Jacobs donated a sculpture to the Las Vegas Healing Garden
Bobby Jacobs, an artist from upstate New York, has spent much of the past year creating a sculpture of two separate angel wings. He donated the sculpture to the Las Vegas Healing Garden. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Weather will cool slightly through the end of the week
The weather will cool slightly through the end of the week., but highs are still expected to be slightly above normal for this year. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Mayor announces new public-private partnership
Mayor Carolyn Goodman announced the creation of the Mayor’s Fund for Las Vegas LIFE, a public-private partnership that will allocate money to the city’s neediest.
Fremont9 opens downtown
Fremont9 apartment complex has opened in downtown Las Vegas. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Fall fairytale gets cozy at Bellagio Conservatory
Bellagio Conservatory introduces its fall-themed garden titled "Falling Asleep." (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
What the house that Ted Binion died in looks like today
Casino heir Ted Binion died in this Las Vegas home in 1998. Current home owner Jane Popple spent over $600,000 to restore and modernize the home. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Rescue Mission employees terminated
Don James, a former employee for the Las Vegas Rescue Mission, talks about the day his team was terminated. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Cupcakes at Freed's Bakery
Freed's Bakery will have Raiders-themed cupcakes available in store and for order during football season. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
51s fans say goodbye to Cashman Field
Las Vegas 51s fans said goodbye to Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Monday September, 3, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
51s owner Don Logan's last weekend at Cashman Field
Don Logan, owner of the Las Vegas 51s, gives a tour of Cashman Field before the team's final weekend using the field. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Metro Asst. Sheriff Brett Zimmerman on Aug. 8 officer-involved shooting
Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman met with media Monday to discuss the details of the 14th officer-involved shooting of the year. (Madelyn Reese/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Matt Kelly Elementary School hosted its third annual Back-to-School Red Carpet Program
Matt Kelly Elementary School hosted its third annual Back-to-School Red Carpet Program where community and business leaders joined to welcome students back with an inspirational welcome. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
More in Downtown
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Downtown Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like