Las Vegas road reopens after semitrailer crash by I-15 off-ramp

The portion of Western Avenue near Charleston Boulevard reopened at about 8:55 a.m. Wednesday after a crash involving a semitrailer.

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a semitrailer crash on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, in Las Vegas. A semitrailer crashed into a dirt area on the eastbound Charleston off-ramp of northbound Interstate 15. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A semitrailer crash is blocking traffic near Western Avenue and Charleston Boulevard, Wednesday morning, Dec. 13, 2017. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A semitrailer crash is blocking traffic near Western Avenue and Charleston Boulevard, Wednesday morning, Dec. 13, 2017. (RTC FAST Cameras)

The crash was reported just after 4 a.m. on the eastbound Charleston off-ramp of northbound Interstate 15, according to Nevada Highway Patrol. Traffic cameras show a trail of dirt and debris leading off I-15 and across the off-ramp.

The semitrailer crashed into a dirt area off the ramp. It has been towed away, the highway patrol said.

The Charleston off-ramp is closed due to road construction.

Charleston Blvd. and Western Ave., las vegas, nv