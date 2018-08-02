Las Vegas to close off Foremaster Lane near homeless campus

Among the reasons for the gate are improving pedestrian safety and addressing concerns for area businesses, city officials said.

Homeless people gather on Foremaster Lane between Las Vegas Boulevard and Main Street in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The city of Las Vegas will install an automatic gate to close off the westbound leg of Foremaster Lane at Las Vegas Boulevard, as part of its homeless resource courtyard.

Among the reasons for the gate are improving pedestrian safety and addressing concerns for area businesses, city officials said.

The gate will be fully automatic for emergency vehicles, and city officials are looking at a remote control for the courtyard and Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada security officers to open the gate for delivery truck drivers.

There will be no pedestrian access through the gate.

Catholic Charities’ property lies on the north side of Foremaster Lane, and the organization’s Chief Operations Officer Steve Schmitt asked the City Council to delay their vote Wednesday over concerns, including about pedestrian access. The council voted to move ahead with the gate, projected to cost roughly $40,000.

An average of 550 vehicles use that segment of Foremaster Lane on weekdays, which declines to 350 on Saturdays and 250 on Sundays.

An earlier proposal called for vacating that segment of Foremaster Lane, but the city backed off that idea. The gate will be installed over the next two or three months. The courtyard moved to a 24/7 operation last week.

