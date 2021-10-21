Las Vegas to lunch patrons: Park for free

In an effort to assist restaurants still trying to financially recover from the crippling pandemic, the city of Las Vegas is offering free weekday parking for lunchtime patrons in specific locations downtown.

A sign at a parking payment machine on Carson Avenue in downtown Las Vegas Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, announces free parking weekdays 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The City of Las Vegas is promoting downtown restaurants with the program offering free parking at street meters and parking lots. The program runs through Dec. 31. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The city of Las Vegas will offer free weekday parking for patrons of downtown restaurants until the end of the year, an effort to assist them in recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The trial program, which runs through the end of the year, includes all on-street meters in the Fremont East District and roughly a dozen downtown lots bounded by Stewart Avenue on the north, Las Vegas Boulevard on the west, Carson Avenue on the south and Tenth Street on the east.

This area includes “Restaurant Row @ Carson Avenue,” which the city introduced earlier this year with signs to draw attention to the stretch of dining establishments in that segment of Fremont East.

Free parking will be available 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday until Dec. 31. Motorists should look for “Lunch Spot Parking” signs to identify where they may park without paying.

The Park on Fremont, El Cortez and Downtown Project are also participating in the free parking program by contributing their parking lots, according to the city.

“Downtown offers many new and continuing restaurants to explore for lunch, and the free parking will make them even more enticing,” the city said in a statement announcing the trial program.

Similarly, the city made parking free in downtown last November on Small Business Saturday, hoping it would act as a boon to local businesses on the annual consumer holiday that encourages local shopping.

