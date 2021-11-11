Las Vegas Veterans Day parade returns to downtown — WATCH LIVE

Organizers planned to hand out 10,000 American flags to paradegoers along the one-mile procession set to begin at Fourth Street and Gass Avenue

The Cox Communications entry in the Veterans Day Parade in downtown Las Vegas Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Old Glory will be abundant Thursday morning as the traditional Veterans Parade returns to downtown Las Vegas following a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Parade organizers planned to hand out 10,000 American flags for spectators to wave as they cheer on military veterans on the mile-long procession set to begin about 10 a.m. on Fourth Street at Gass Avenue and continue north to Stewart Avenue.

The National Weather Service projected parade-ideal sunny conditions with temperatures expected to reach 77 in the afternoon.

Veterans wishing to attend can ride Regional Transportation of Southern Nevada buses to and from the parade route for free, organizers said.

COVID-19 canceled the parade in 2020, but organizers quickly mobilized to organize this year’s event nearly a year ago, said Jerry Adams, president of Veterans Action Group, the nonprofit that has been putting on the parade for nearly three decades.

