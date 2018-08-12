Las Vegas woman dies after crash involving suspected DUI driver

A Las Vegas woman is dead after an allegedly drunk driver hit the car she was a passenger in early Sunday morning neardowntown, Las Vegas Police said.

Around 4:44 a.m., two cars collided at the intersection of Sahara Avenue and Boulder Highway. A 2002 Toyota Highlander was traveling eastbound on Sahara Avenue while a 2006 Chrysler 300 was driving northbound on Boulder Highway when the Chrysler ran through a red light, police said.

The front of the Chrysler, driven by 25-year-old Christian Vasquez, hit the right side of the Toyota, driven by 21-year-old Osvaldo Rangel-Sandoval, according to a Metropolitan Police Department press release. Two women were riding in the Toyota, and all three were from Las Vegas.

The Toyota’s passengers, 26-year-old Angelica Rangel-Sandoval and an unidentified 30-year-old woman, were taken to Sunrise Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The unidentified woman, who was riding in the backseat of the car, died at the hospital, police said.

Vasquez, who is from Holtville, California, was taken to Sunrise Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Osvaldo Rangel-Sandoval had minor injuries, police said.

Officers believe Vasquez was impaired when the crash happened, according to the release.

The crash, which remains under investigation by Metro’s Collision Investigation Section, marks the 82 traffic-related fatality in the department’s jurisdiction this year.

