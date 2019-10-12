Man, 44, dies in downtown Las Vegas motorcycle crash

A 44-year-old man died at the scene early Saturday morning after his motorcycle struck a fence in downtown Las Vegas.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

A 44-year-old man died early Saturday morning after his motorcycle struck a fence in downtown Las Vegas.

Las Vegas police responded at 2:34 a.m. to a report of a motorcycle crash on West Ogden Avenue, east of South City Parkway, police said in a statement.

The man was driving a Harley Davidson wide in a left-hand curve in the road, exited the road to the right and collided with a fence, according to police. He was ejected from the motorcycle.

Emergency responders pronounced the man dead at the scene. His name hasn’t been released, pending family notification.

The collision remains under investigation by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s collision investigation section.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.