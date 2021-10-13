50°F
Man, 70, struck by ‘private party bus’ in downtown Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 13, 2021 - 7:19 am
 
(Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
A 70-year-old California man was seriously injured late Tuesday when he was struck by a bus in downtown Las Vegas.

Las Vegas police said at 10:45 p.m. a “private party bus” struck the pedestrian at the intersection of First Street and Ogden Avenue. The pedestrian, of Camarillo, California, was walking south in a crosswalk on Ogden when the driver of a white Ford F-550 shuttle bus attempted to make a left turn from First onto Ogden and struck the man, police said.

The pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries. He was hospitalized at University Medical Center in critical condition. The driver of the bus, a 45-year-old Las Vegas man, remained at the scene and did not show signs of impairment.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

