Man commits suicide in public in downtown Las Vegas

11th Street in downtown Las Vegas on Monday, May 15, 2017. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

11th Street and Clark Avenue in downtown Las Vegas on Monday, May 15, 2017. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man shot and killed himself in public Monday, Las Vegas police said.

Police responded about 1 p.m. to a call on the 500 block of South 11th Street downtown, near East Clark Avenue, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Callers who notified police were “trying to protect the kids from the crime scene,” Metro spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said. The suicide occurred near an apartment complex.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

36.16157,-115.1394697