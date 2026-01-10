Man dead after a fire near downtown Las Vegas Friday

A adult male is dead after a fire near downtown Las Vegas according to a release from the city of Las Vegas.

Chilly and wet, Las Vegas still rings in 2026 in style

The Las Vegas Fire and Rescue logo is seen on July 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A adult male is dead after a fire near downtown Las Vegas according to a release from the city of Las Vegas.

On Friday at 7:40 p.m., Las Vegas Fire & Rescue (LVFR) responded to a reported structure fire on the 200 block of N. 19th Street.

Crews located an adult male victim in his 50s and transported him to the hospital. Firefighters put out the structure fire in under 10 minutes.

Despite the efforts of the responders and hospital staff, the patient was later pronounced dead, according to the release.

No additional injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation and the American Red Cross of Southern Nevada was notified and are assisting the displaced residents.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.