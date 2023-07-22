106°F
Downtown

Man found dead on sidewalk near downtown Las Vegas amid heat wave

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 21, 2023 - 7:26 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was found dead on a sidewalk in the sweltering mid-afternoon sun near downtown Las Vegas on Friday.

A call was received at 2:33 p.m. about a man not breathing at the southeast corner of North Main Street and East Owens Avenue, according to Officer Bob Wicks, public information officer for the Metropolitan Police Department.

The man’s shirtless body lay on the sidewalk outside the parking lot of the food distribution center and homeless shelter of the Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada for about 30 minutes.

Las Vegas police arranged to have the man’s body removed, Wicks said.

The man could not be immediately identified. A spokesperson for Catholic Charities could not be reached.

The local temperature at 2:30 p.m. Friday in Las Vegas stood at 116 degrees, according to the National Weather Service, who reported an excessive heat warning would remain in effect through 8 p.m. Sunday, including “dangerously hot afternoons with little overnight relief expected.”

The Clark County coroner’s office could not be immediately reached to confirm the man’s cause and manner of death.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on Twitter.

