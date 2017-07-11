Man found unconscious with head injury in downtown Las Vegas

Detectives are investigating after a man with a head injury was found unconscious Tuesday morning in a parking lot near downtown.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An employee at a business near Fremont Street and East St. Louis Avenue found the man about 1:40 a.m. lying in the rear parking lot, Metro Lt. David Gordon said.

Gordon said it wasn’t clear whether the man was hurt in a fall or if he was battered. He was taken from the business at 3055 Fremont St. to a local hospital in critical condition.

Crime scene analysts and detectives responded to the parking lot “due to the seriousness of his injuries,” Gordon said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

