Man injured after being hit by train near downtown Las Vegas

A man was injured Monday afternoon when he was hit by a train near downtown Las Vegas.

The Union Pacific Corp. called the Las Vegas Fire Department to the scene on the Washington Avenue overpass near Main Street shortly after 2 p.m., Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said.

Fire officials pulled the man from under the train and took him to University Medical Center with moderate to serious injuries, the department said on Twitter.

WASHINGTON AVE RXR OVERPASS at Main St. man hit by train, was pulled from underneath train by @LasVegasFD firefighters, victim now enroute to UMC Trauma Center with moderate-serious injuries by @LasVegasFD. pic.twitter.com/jPiCXce2uz — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) August 20, 2018

The railroad company could not immediately be reached for more information.

