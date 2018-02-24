Man injured after falling from escalator in downtown Las Vegas

A man who fell two stories early Saturday was critically injured after trying to slide down an escalator at a downtown Las Vegas retail center.

Police said the fall happened shortly after 2 a.m. at Neonopolis, 450 Fremont St., when a 21-year-old man tried to slide down the rail of an escalator but instead fell from the second story. He was transported to University Medical Center in critical condition, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Trish Cervantes said.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether impairment was a factor in the fall, but Cervantes said the injured man was with a group of friends when he attempted to slide down the rail.

“As for prevention, people should use the amenities provided as they are intended to be used,” she added.

