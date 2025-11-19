53°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Downtown

Man rescued from flooded tunnel in downtown Las Vegas — PHOTOS

Las Vegas Firefighters team up to rescue a man from a flooded water channel named Vegas Creek a ...
Las Vegas Firefighters team up to rescue a man from a flooded water channel named Vegas Creek as moderate to heavy rain makes its way through the region on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Las Vegas Firefighters team up to rescue a man from a flooded water channel named Vegas Creek a ...
Las Vegas Firefighters team up to rescue a man from a flooded water channel named Vegas Creek as moderate to heavy rain makes its way through the region on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Las Vegas Firefighters team up to rescue a man from a flooded water channel named Vegas Creek a ...
Las Vegas Firefighters team up to rescue a man from a flooded water channel named Vegas Creek as moderate to heavy rain makes its way through the region on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Las Vegas Firefighters team up to rescue a man from a flooded water channel named Vegas Creek a ...
Las Vegas Firefighters team up to rescue a man from a flooded water channel named Vegas Creek as moderate to heavy rain makes its way through the region on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Las Vegas Firefighters team up to rescue a man from a flooded water channel named Vegas Creek a ...
Las Vegas Firefighters team up to rescue a man from a flooded water channel named Vegas Creek as moderate to heavy rain makes its way through the region on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Las Vegas Firefighters team up to rescue a man from a flooded water channel named Vegas Creek a ...
Las Vegas Firefighters team up to rescue a man from a flooded water channel named Vegas Creek as moderate to heavy rain makes its way through the region on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Las Vegas Firefighters team up to rescue a man from a flooded water channel named Vegas Creek a ...
Las Vegas Firefighters team up to rescue a man from a flooded water channel named Vegas Creek as moderate to heavy rain makes its way through the region on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Las Vegas Firefighters team up to rescue a man from a flooded water channel named Vegas Creek a ...
Las Vegas Firefighters team up to rescue a man from a flooded water channel named Vegas Creek as moderate to heavy rain makes its way through the region on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Las Vegas Firefighters team up to rescue a man from a flooded water channel named Vegas Creek a ...
Las Vegas Firefighters team up to rescue a man from a flooded water channel named Vegas Creek as moderate to heavy rain makes its way through the region on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Las Vegas Firefighters team up to rescue a man from a flooded water channel named Vegas Creek a ...
Las Vegas Firefighters team up to rescue a man from a flooded water channel named Vegas Creek as moderate to heavy rain makes its way through the region on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
More Stories
‘Extremely special’: Hundreds gather for Veterans Day parade in downtown Las Vegas
A mural dedicated to the late Tony Hsieh in an alley near Fremont and Sixth streets in downtown ...
Tony Hsieh’s will surfaced months ago. Plenty of questions remain
Veterans Day parade ready to march in downtown Las Vegas
‘Public nuisance’: City Council revokes license of downtown Las Vegas motel
Photos By
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 18, 2025 - 5:04 pm
 
Updated November 18, 2025 - 5:25 pm

A 35-year-old man was rescued Tuesday afternoon in downtown Las Vegas, according to the Las Vegas Fire Department.

The fire department said it received a call around 1:14 p.m. about a man that was caught in a tunnel in the area of Symphony Park Avenue and South Grand Central Parkway.

The man was holding on to a rope until he was rescued, according to the fire department.

Once the man was safe, he explained that he was helping someone get out of the tunnel when he got caught himself and couldn’t get out, the fire department said.

No injuries were reported.

Contact Arlette Yousif at ayousif@reviewjournal.com and follow her on Instagram at @arletteyousif.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES