Man rescued from flooded tunnel in downtown Las Vegas — PHOTOS

The 35-year-old man was holding on to a rope until he was rescued, according to the fire department.

Las Vegas Firefighters team up to rescue a man from a flooded water channel named Vegas Creek as moderate to heavy rain makes its way through the region on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Firefighters team up to rescue a man from a flooded water channel named Vegas Creek as moderate to heavy rain makes its way through the region on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Firefighters team up to rescue a man from a flooded water channel named Vegas Creek as moderate to heavy rain makes its way through the region on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Firefighters team up to rescue a man from a flooded water channel named Vegas Creek as moderate to heavy rain makes its way through the region on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Firefighters team up to rescue a man from a flooded water channel named Vegas Creek as moderate to heavy rain makes its way through the region on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Firefighters team up to rescue a man from a flooded water channel named Vegas Creek as moderate to heavy rain makes its way through the region on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Firefighters team up to rescue a man from a flooded water channel named Vegas Creek as moderate to heavy rain makes its way through the region on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Firefighters team up to rescue a man from a flooded water channel named Vegas Creek as moderate to heavy rain makes its way through the region on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Firefighters team up to rescue a man from a flooded water channel named Vegas Creek as moderate to heavy rain makes its way through the region on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Firefighters team up to rescue a man from a flooded water channel named Vegas Creek as moderate to heavy rain makes its way through the region on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A 35-year-old man was rescued Tuesday afternoon in downtown Las Vegas, according to the Las Vegas Fire Department.

The fire department said it received a call around 1:14 p.m. about a man that was caught in a tunnel in the area of Symphony Park Avenue and South Grand Central Parkway.

The man was holding on to a rope until he was rescued, according to the fire department.

Once the man was safe, he explained that he was helping someone get out of the tunnel when he got caught himself and couldn’t get out, the fire department said.

No injuries were reported.

Contact Arlette Yousif at ayousif@reviewjournal.com and follow her on Instagram at @arletteyousif.