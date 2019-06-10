Man wins $217K on 25-cent machine in downtown Las Vegas

A man won a small fortune Sunday while playing a 25-cent Wheel of Fortune slot machine in downtown Las Vegas.

Ronnie Burnett of Midland, Texas, won $217,542.85 on the machine at the Golden Nugget, the casino said.

Congrats to our golden guest, Ronnie, visiting from Texas, for his huge jackpot win of $217,542 on Wheel of Fortune Triple Gold!! #winning #lasvegas #vegas #dtlv pic.twitter.com/HLkrDokEtL — Golden Nugget LV (@GoldenNuggetLV) June 9, 2019

On Friday, an unidentified player hit a 25-cent Wheel of Fortune slot machine for $326,721.71 at Caesars Palace on the Strip.