Manson family opera leads downtown Las Vegas to-do list

John Doran’s “The Manson Family: An Opera” will be revived by Majestic Repertory Theatre in a new immersive format during a limited run starting Thursday. (Majestic Repertory Theatre/Facebook)

Theater takes on Manson family story

Nearly 30 years after it debuted at Lincoln Center, John Doran’s “The Manson Family: An Opera” will be revived by Majestic Repertory Theatre in a new immersive format during a limited run starting Thursday. No more than 16 theatergoers at a time will be taken on a journey through Cielo Drive, Spahn Ranch and a California courtroom during the performances. There are two shows per night, Thursday through Sunday until Dec. 8. Tickets are $35. Thursday’s early show is sold out, but tickets are available for shows at 7:30 and 9 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 5 and 6:30 p.m. Sundays. 1217 Main St., majesticrepertory.com

Paul Anka to honor Sinatra in concert

Paul Anka returns to The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall, on Saturday for “Anka Sings Sinatra: His Songs, My Way.” Anka promises the show “will honor a great artist who has influenced me more than anyone else throughout my career, Frank Sinatra.” Anka plans to showcase some of his own hits as well. Tickets start at $45. 361 Symphony Park Ave., thesmithcenter.com

The Center to host Thanksgiving meal

Senior members of the LGBTQ community looking for a place to spend the holiday can make reservations now for The Center’s Senior Thanksgiving Dinner. The free meal will be served from 3 to 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day at 401 S. Maryland Parkway. Reserve a space by emailing thanksgiving@thecenterlv.org

Evel Pie to host 3rd anniversary bash

Fans of punk rock, pizza and beer, particularly when they’re free, can make reservations now for Evel Pie’s third anniversary party on Dec. 1. Punk legends The Dickies will provide entertainment, and Evel Pie will provide the refreshments for the bash, which will run from 7 to 11 p.m. Admission is free for those 21 or older, but you need to RSVP in advance by messaging the Evel Pie Facebook page, facebook.com/evelpie, 508 Fremont St.

Have an item for Downtown Lowdown? Contact Al Mancini atmancini@ reviewjournal.com.