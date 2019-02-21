Marriott hotel approved in Las Vegas’ Symphony Park

AC Hotel by Marriott is coming to Symphony Park and is scheduled to open in the summer 2020.

A new Marriott hotel for Symphony Park has been approved by Las Vegas leaders, bringing a another key project to the area.

The AC Hotel by Marriott will be built on the corner of Grand Central Parkway and Symphony Park Avenue, just west of The Smith Center for the Performing Arts and across from the underway Expo at World Market Center.

Like The Expo, the hotel is scheduled to officially open in the summer of 2020, city officials said.

The hotel, OK’d by the City Council on Wednesday, will include a restaurant as well as meeting and retail space.

Jackson-Shaw, the group behind the project, has developed 21 hotels and more than 60 million square feet of commercial real estate since its founding in 1972.

The hotel’s introduction is just the latest add-on for Symphony Park, the downtown mixed-use development that Las Vegas officials view as an integral build-out for arts, culture, science and medicine sectors.

Two parking garages in Symphony Park, including nearly 30,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space, are nearing completion, officials say. And more than 600 residential units between Aspen Heights and Southern Land Company projects are under development.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.