Mattress fire reported on 10th floor at downtown Las Vegas hotel

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Firefighters were called to a downtown Las Vegas hotel after reports of a fire in a room Tuesday night.

Crews were called to Four Queens, 202 Fremont St., just before 8:30 p.m., according to a Las Vegas Fire Department report on Twitter. Upon arrival, the mattress fire in a guest room on the 10th floor was out.

Crews removed smoke from the room. No injuries were reported.

