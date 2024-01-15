MLK parade highlights community organizing, togetherness — PHOTOS

The 42nd annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade took over downtown Las Vegas Monday morning.

Members of the Delta Sigma Theta sorority walk in the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

MGM Resorts employees march in the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Members of the Black Student Union Network walk in the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Westside Black Panthers football and cheer team walk in the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A celebration that started with about 10 participants more than 40 years ago included close to 200 entries Monday morning and took over a mile-long stretch of downtown Las Vegas.

The 42nd annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade made its way down Fourth Street, from Gass Avenue to Ogden Avenue to commemorate the civil rights activist’s birthday.

Williams Elementary School cheerleaders and drum line led the way just after 10 a.m. The parade’s theme was “Living the Dream — Together We Make the Dream Work.”

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jeff Stuart said an estimated 500 people attended the parade.

Continuing King’s legacy

Near the starting point of the parade, at Fourth and Garces Avenue, Adleen Stidhum and her daughter Kanjalia Stidhum watched the first few entries pass by.

Adleen Stidhum has lived in Las Vegas for 30 years. She and her children participated in the parade in years past and this year her grandchildren marched in the parade.

“We have different shades of people here, and it just shows that we can all do something together and keep the peace,” Kanjalia Stidhum said.

As cars and tow trucks drove past, Kanjalia Stidhum said she was looking forward to seeing the performers.

They both noted the growth of the parade over the years and their excitement for the rest of the day.

“We’re packed and prepared to stay to at least 3,” Adleen Stidhum said.

She said it was King’s goal to bring people together and that the parade continues to carry on his legacy and life’s work.

Participants began gathering near Fourth and Hoover Avenue around 8 a.m. ahead of the 10 a.m. start time.

Lewis Jordan, executive director of the Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority, stood by a pickup truck that would tow the organization’s float down Fourth. The float included a replica home with “501” on it to represent the address in Georgia where King was born.

“Affordable housing was one of Dr. King’s main messages and we come out — we want to represent the fact that we are a housing provider,” Jordan said. “Every year we get a little stronger.”

Jordan said the parade demonstrates to the community’s ability and desire to organize — one of King’s strongest traits.

‘Never too old to dance’

Cars, floats, drum lines, drill teams and first responder vehicles packed the surrounding roads awaiting their turn to drive down the parade route. Groups practiced their dance routines and cheers.

The Las Vegas FanciDancers walked down Fourth and performed during the parade. The group of seniors meet twice a week at Pearson Community Center, near Carey Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard, for line dancing classes.

“We can show people of our age that you’re never to old to dance and you can still do things that you want to do even if you feel like you can’t do it,” group member Raymonda Rizer said.

At Fourth and Bridger Avenue, speakers and live music performers kept spectators entertained as they waited for the parade to get started. Across from the main stage about 100 people sat in bleachers.

‘Just excited to see everything’

A few minutes before 10 a.m., Raven Page sat in a camping chair next to her two young kids and her mother. Page heard about the parade on the news. She said the size of the parade and number of spectators surprised her.

“I don’t know what to expect so I’m just excited to see everything,” Page said.

Up and down Fourth, people set up shop. Some stood or sat on the curb while others came prepared with camping chairs and wagons for their belongings.

Founder Wendell Williams got the idea for the parade from watching the Westernettes drill team practice at the Doolittle Community Center.

This year, the drill team returned to participate in the parade.

The grand marshals included Bobby Ray McRoy, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, Bishop Tommy Collier and his wife, Elect Lady Shirley Collier.

McRoy, who helped Williams start the annual parade, worked for the city of Las Vegas for more than 30 years and has been the supervisor of the parade for more than 40 years, according to the parade’s website.

Ronzone Elementary School fifth grader Jeremiah Fennell and Clark High School sophomore Alliah Jordan were the youth marshals.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.