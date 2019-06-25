Mob Museum hosts talk on 50th anniversary of Stonewall Riots

The protests in June 1969 by those who frequented the popular gay club Stonewall Inn marked the beginning of the gay rights movement in America.

The Mob Museum in downtown Las Vegas. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Pride flags and pride colors display on the Stonewall Inn bar on June 3, 2019, marking the site of 1969 riots that followed a police raid of the bar's gay patrons, in New York. (Bebeto Matthews/AP)

The Mob Museum in Las Vegas is hosting a discussion about the residual impact of the Stonewall Riots on Thursday, 50 years after gay club patrons protested police raids and harassment over a five-day stretch in New York City.

The protests in June 1969 by those who frequented the popular gay club Stonewall Inn marked the beginning of the gay rights movement in America.

Historian Alex Hortis, who has written about organized crime and public corruption and has been published in New York law journals, will lead the discussion, including the mob’s role in the control of gay clubs in New York and other cities at the time.

The event is scheduled for 7 p.m. inside the museum’s historic courtroom and free for members or with museum admission. The Mob Museum is located at 300 Stewart Avenue in Las Vegas.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.